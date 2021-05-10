BILOXI SHUCKERS

Class AA

League: Double-A South

Location: Biloxi, Ms.

Stadium: MGM Park

The Shuckers relocated from Huntsville, where they had played as the Stars since 1985 and became Milwaukee's Class AA affiliate in 1999. Since the move, they've appeared in the Southern League Championship Series three times with former top prospect Orlando Arcia earning Brewers minor league player of the year honors with the team in 2015.

Manager: Mike Guerrero

Player to watch: SS Brice Turang (above)

A first-round pick in 2018 (No. 21 overall), Turang earned All-Star honors with Class A Wisconsin in 2019 and, after slashing .287/.384/.376 with two home runs and 31 RBIs in 82 games, earned a promotion to Carolina where he batted .200 in 47 games.

Milwaukee sent him to the alternate training site to continue his development last season, and Turang appeared in 25 Cactus League games this spring, batting .182 (6-for-33) with a home run, four RBIs and a .473 OPS.