Billy Schrauth, OL, Notre Dame

After visits to Ohio State, Wisconsin and Notre Dame, Schrauth announced Dec. 10 that he would be committing to Notre Dame. The four-star commit out of St. Mary’s Springs High School is the No. 3 prospect in Wisconsin and No. 9 interior offensive-line recruit in the nation per 247Sports. The 6-foot-5, 300-pounder helped lead St. Mary’s Springs to a berth in the WIAA Division 6 playoffs and a 11-3 overall record, though they’d fall short to Colby high school 22-7. He was also recognized as a 2022 All-American and will compete in the All-American Bowl Jan. 8.