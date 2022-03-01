 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bill Otte, Dodgeland

  • 0
Bill Otte and Derrick Smit

South team's head coach Bille Otte (front) and assistant coach Derrick Smit (back) look on during the first half of the Wisconsin Coaches Association All-Star Game in mid-June, 2017.

Year, record: 18th, 131-289

Best postseason finishes: Regional semifinals in 2002, 2006, 2009 and 2021.

Most memorable win: Valentine's Day was extra lovely for Otte and his Trojans in 2006. "Dodgeland beat Cambridge 69-68 on a Mike Szopinski 3-point field goal off a side out of bounds play right in front of the team's bench," he recalled of the second win during a late-season five-game winning streak. 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics