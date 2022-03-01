Bill Otte, Dodgeland

Year, record: 18th, 131-289
Best postseason finishes: Regional semifinals in 2002, 2006, 2009 and 2021.
Most memorable win: Valentine's Day was extra lovely for Otte and his Trojans in 2006. "Dodgeland beat Cambridge 69-68 on a Mike Szopinski 3-point field goal off a side out of bounds play right in front of the team's bench," he recalled of the second win during a late-season five-game winning streak.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Dan Larson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today