Biggest offensive play of the year: Braelon Allen’s third TD against Nebraska

.@BraelonAllen can't be stopped. 😱— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 20, 2021
No. 15 @BadgerFootball takes the late lead on the freshman star RB's latest highlight run. pic.twitter.com/wwqIoXJiZD
Allen began his career against Nebraska much like his childhood idol Melvin Gordon did — with a dominant performance.
Allen had 22 carries, 228 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-28 win over the Cornhuskers at Camp Randall, but his final rushing attempt was the most impactful. His 53-yard run off the right side saw him read a pair of pull blocks well, sprint through the second level and stiff arm the last defender who had a chance at him before finishing the play in the south end zone.
Not only was it a winning touchdown in a game that pushed the Badgers to their seventh consecutive win, the play featured everything special about Allen as a ball-carrier — vision, speed, power and an unwillingness to be tackled. Nebraska fans had to deal with massive games from Gordon and Jonathan Taylor in the past, and now they’ll have to worry about what Allen might do against them next.