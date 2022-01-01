Biggest defensive play of the year: Fourth-down stop against Iowa

UW’s defense had plenty to do with the Badgers’ 27-7 win over No. 9 Iowa at Camp Randall, but the stop it made on a fourth down late in the third quarter stunted the bit of momentum the Hawkeyes were creating.
Nose tackle Bryson Williams and inside linebacker Leo Chenal were able to submarine Iowa All-American and Rimington-Trophy-winning center Tyler Linderbaum to stop fullback Monte Pottebaum’s run short of the sticks on a fourth-and-1. UW led 20-7 at the time, and the Badgers offense drove down the field and put the game away on the ensuing possession.
"Right after that play, it just swung the momentum,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “The game was pretty much over at that point."
With just two bowl games left to be played, the Badgers defense is No. 1 in the FBS in total yards allowed and No. 1 in rushing defense.