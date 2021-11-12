BIG BOILER BLOCK

Purdue is one of the top blocking teams in the nation, as the Badgers can well attest after having 16 swings blocked in their first meeting. Purdue ranks second nationally in blocks, averaging 2.89 per set, trailing only Maryland at 3.07.
In Big Ten play only, however, Purdue has the advantage (2.99) over the Terps (2.87). Four Boilermakers rank among the top eight blockers in conference action: Taylor Trammell second (1.42); Jael Johnson third (1.30); Raven Colvin sixth (1.22) and Grace Cleveland eighth (1.21).
The Badgers have been susceptible at times to strong blocking teams, with their only other conference coming at Maryland, which recorded 15 blocks.