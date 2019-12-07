There are probably trickier ways to change a play call at the line of scrimmage than the shouting of “Big Dog! Big Dog!” Aaron Rodgers did before throwing a touchdown to veteran right end Marcedes Lewis — aka, Big Dog — but give Rodgers this much: It worked just fine on his 1-yard touchdown during the fourth quarter of last week’s 31-13 win over the New York Giants.
While Lewis’ numbers aren’t huge — he enters Sunday with 11 receptions for 131 yards and that one TD — he’s been much more of a contributor this season than last year, when the previous staff treated him like a glorified offensive tackle, essentially only using him as run blocker. He’s also been vital to the culture that has helped fuel the Packers’ 9-3 start.
“Just the way he carries himself, he’s a true professional,” Rodgers said. “I just think last year was such a telling season. You’ve got a guy who’s been to Pro Bowls, who’s had double-digit touchdown seasons, and (he had) a very limited role in the passing game. But to see his attitude the entire year and his leadership was a thing of beauty. As an older player, I already had a ton of respect for him but it just went way up when I saw his approach every single day.
“The key, I think, for him this year is really feeling like he has a role in the offense and when you give a role to somebody, you fill them up with purpose and energy and you give them a direction. And it’s allowed him to be an even bigger leader and role model for the guys in this room.”