Name: Betty Age: 1 year Weight: ~58 lbs Personality and Home Recommendations: Have you heard the rumors? Everyone's saying that... View on PetFinder
It’s too early to know how much might fall, but forecasters say southern Wisconsin’s next chance for accumulating snow will be on New Year’s Day.
The three suspects rang the doorbell of a residence Thursday and used slurs against the child and another person.
Southern Wisconsin’s nearly snowless 2021-22 season ended with the first snowstorm of the year overnight Sunday into Monday and the next will follow on Tuesday, according to forecasters.
Up to 8 inches of snow could fall in far southeastern Wisconsin, and much less to the north and west Saturday into early Sunday, forecasters said, while stressing that the storm track was far from certain this far in advance.
Snowfall rates could reach an inch per hour Tuesday afternoon as the storm moves across Wisconsin, causing significant travel impacts, according to forecasters.
The $3 million project should keep the lights on with technology that could someday make the electrical system more resilient and able to make better use of intermittent wind and solar energy.
In his seven starts, Packers left tackle Yosh Nijman hasn’t just matched up with some of the NFL’s best pass rushers, he’s played well.
As super seniors depart, Badgers volleyball coach Kelly Sheffield is "excited with the talent that is still with the program and their potential."
Virtual learning will begin on Thursday, Jan. 6.
The Badgers men’s basketball team will be without a couple key bench players in Wednesday’s game at the Kohl Center.
