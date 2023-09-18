Hardcover fiction

1. "Holly," by Stephen King. (Scribner) The private detective Holly Gibney investigates whether a married pair of octogenarian academics had anything to do with Bonnie Dahl’s disappearance. (Weeks on list: 1)

2. “Fourth Wing,” by Rebecca Yarros. (Red Tower) Violet Sorrengail is urged by the commanding general, who also is her mother, to become a candidate for the elite dragon riders. (18)

3. "Payback in Death," by J.D. Robb. (St. Martin’s) The 57th book of the In Death series. Eve Dallas looks into the death of an internal affairs captain. (1)

4. “Tom Lake,” by Ann Patchett. (Harper) Three daughters, who return to their family orchard in the spring of 2020, learn about their mother’s relationship with a famous actor. (6)

5. "The River We Remember," by William Kent Krueger. (Atria) Suspicions and accusations complicate a sheriff’s investigation of a wealthy landowner’s murder in a small Minnesota town in 1958. (1)

6. “Lessons in Chemistry,” by Bonnie Garmus. (Doubleday) A scientist and single mother living in California in the 1960s becomes a star on a TV cooking show. (70)

7. “Demon Copperhead,” by Barbara Kingsolver. (Harper) Winner of a 2023 Pulitzer Prize for fiction. A reimagining of Charles Dickens’s “David Copperfield” set in the mountains of southern Appalachia. (45)

8. "The Fraud," by Zadie Smith. (Penguin Press) In 1873, a Scottish housekeeper to a once-famous novelist is captivated by a trial in which a lower-class butcher from Australia claims to be the rightful heir of a sizable estate and title. (1)

9. “The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store,” by James McBride. (Riverhead) Secrets held by the residents of a dilapidated neighborhood come to life when a skeleton is found at the bottom of a well. (5)

10. “The Covenant of Water,” by Abraham Verghese. (Grove) Three generations of a family living on South India’s Malabar Coast suffer the loss of a family member by drowning. (19)

Hardcover nonfiction

1. OUTLIVE, by Peter Attia with Bill Gifford. (Harmony)

A look at recent scientific research on aging and longevity.

THIS WEEK: 1

LAST WEEK: 1

WEEKS ON LIST: 24

2. WHY WE LOVE BASEBALL, by Joe Posnanski. (Dutton)

The author of “The Baseball 100” brings to life 50 moments in baseball’s history.

THIS WEEK: 2

LAST WEEK: —

WEEKS ON LIST: 1

3. NECESSARY TROUBLE, by Drew Gilpin Faust. (Farrar, Straus and Giroux)

The former Harvard president and author of “This Republic of Suffering” describes the misogyny and racism that compelled her to become a historian.

THIS WEEK: 3

LAST WEEK: —

WEEKS ON LIST: 2

4. THE WAGER, by David Grann. (Doubleday)

The survivors of a shipwrecked British vessel on a secret mission during an imperial war with Spain have different accounts of events.

THIS WEEK: 4

LAST WEEK: 2

WEEKS ON LIST: 21

5. THE COMING WAVE, by Mustafa Suleyman with Michael Bhaskar. (Crown)

A co-founder of the A.I. company DeepMind posits how new technology might affect the global order and our daily lives.

THIS WEEK: 5

LAST WEEK: —

WEEKS ON LIST: 1

6. THE LAST POLITICIAN, by Franklin Foer. (Penguin Press)

A staff writer at The Atlantic portrays the first two years of the Biden presidency, with a focus on Biden’s use of deal-making and compromise.

THIS WEEK: 6

LAST WEEK: —

WEEKS ON LIST: 1

7. I’M GLAD MY MOM DIED, by Jennette McCurdy. (Simon & Schuster)

The actress and filmmaker describes her eating disorders and difficult relationship with her mother.

THIS WEEK: 7

LAST WEEK: 3

WEEKS ON LIST: 57

8. SURE, I’LL JOIN YOUR CULT, by Maria Bamford. (Gallery)

The comedian details her encounters with show business and anonymous fellowship groups.

THIS WEEK: 8

LAST WEEK: —

WEEKS ON LIST: 1

9. TALKING TO MY ANGELS, by Melissa Etheridge. (Harper Wave)

The Grammy and Academy Award-winning musician shares some of the difficult experiences she encountered in the last two decades.

THIS WEEK: 9

LAST WEEK: —

WEEKS ON LIST: 1

10. GAMBLER, by Billy Walters with Armen Keteyian. (Avid Reader)

The sports gambler shares his life story and gives insights on his betting system.(b)

THIS WEEK: 10

LAST WEEK: 4

WEEKS ON LIST: 3