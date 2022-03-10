The top three
1. Ben Meyers, Minnesota
2. Matty Beniers, Michigan
3 (tie). Owen Power, Michigan
3 (tie). Matthew Knies, Minnesota
It was a big year for high-level talent in the Big Ten, as evidenced by seven current players going to the Olympics with the U.S. or Canada. Meyers was a clear winner in balloting for the league's best player and will be one of the most coveted undrafted free agents coming out of college when the Gophers' season is over.
Team selections
Michigan: Matty Beniers
Michigan State (tie): Drew DeRidder, Mitchell Lewandowski
Minnesota: Ben Meyers
Notre Dame: Spencer Stastney
Ohio State: Jakub Dobes
Penn State: Paul DeNaples
Wisconsin: Corson Ceulemans