 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BEST PLAYER

  • 0
Meyers

Minnesota's Ben Meyers.

The top three

1. Ben Meyers, Minnesota

2. Matty Beniers, Michigan

3 (tie). Owen Power, Michigan

3 (tie). Matthew Knies, Minnesota

It was a big year for high-level talent in the Big Ten, as evidenced by seven current players going to the Olympics with the U.S. or Canada. Meyers was a clear winner in balloting for the league's best player and will be one of the most coveted undrafted free agents coming out of college when the Gophers' season is over.

Team selections

Michigan: Matty Beniers

Michigan State (tie): Drew DeRidder, Mitchell Lewandowski

Minnesota: Ben Meyers

Notre Dame: Spencer Stastney

Ohio State: Jakub Dobes

People are also reading…

Penn State: Paul DeNaples

Wisconsin: Corson Ceulemans

Best player voting results for the 2021-22 madison.com Big Ten Players Choice Awards
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics