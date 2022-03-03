 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BEST PLAYER

Taylor Heise

Minnesota's Taylor Heise.

The top three

1. Taylor Heise, F, Minnesota

2. Sophie Jaques, D, Ohio State

3. Daryl Watts, F, Wisconsin

It wasn't as wide a gap between Heise and her closest competition for best player as it was for best forward, but she was still a clear favorite from WCHA players. She has an eight-point lead over Watts for the NCAA scoring lead.

Team selections

Bemidji State: Paige Beebe, F

Minnesota: Taylor Heise, F

Minnesota Duluth (tie): Elizabeth Giguere, F; Gabbie Hughes, F

Minnesota State: Brittyn Fleming, F

Ohio State: Sophie Jaques, D

St. Cloud State: Emma Gentry, F

St. Thomas: Did not participate

Wisconsin: Casey O'Brien, F

madison.com WCHA Players Choice Awards 2021-22: Voting for best player
