The top three
1. Taylor Heise, F, Minnesota
2. Sophie Jaques, D, Ohio State
3. Daryl Watts, F, Wisconsin
It wasn't as wide a gap between Heise and her closest competition for best player as it was for best forward, but she was still a clear favorite from WCHA players. She has an eight-point lead over Watts for the NCAA scoring lead.
Team selections
Bemidji State: Paige Beebe, F
Minnesota: Taylor Heise, F
Minnesota Duluth (tie): Elizabeth Giguere, F; Gabbie Hughes, F
Minnesota State: Brittyn Fleming, F
Ohio State: Sophie Jaques, D
St. Cloud State: Emma Gentry, F
St. Thomas: Did not participate
Wisconsin: Casey O'Brien, F