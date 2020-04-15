BEST OF THE REST

CeeDee Lamb (above) — Oklahoma
Justin Jefferson — LSU
Henry Ruggs III — Alabama
Brandon Aiyuk — Arizona State
Tee Higgins — Clemson
Denzel Mims — Baylor
Chase Claypool — Notre Dame
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
CeeDee Lamb (above) — Oklahoma
Justin Jefferson — LSU
Henry Ruggs III — Alabama
Brandon Aiyuk — Arizona State
Tee Higgins — Clemson
Denzel Mims — Baylor
Chase Claypool — Notre Dame
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.