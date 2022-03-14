Best of Madison 2022: FAQ

test content Best of FAQ goes here, image is attached as related asset, local users can edit the article moving forward.
Johnny Davis, the Badgers' leading scorer and national player of the year candidate, left in the second half of Sunday's game against the Cornhuskers. Here's what we know so far.
Wardens used undercover work, surveillance and GPS trackers to crack the case, which they say stemmed from the sale of thousands of pounds of fish that can survive for days out of water.
Beloved Madison bartender Mary Reed was killed while trying to cross a highway in Fort Myers, Florida, Wednesday night.
“I think we deserve this," said Johnny Davis of the Badgers' favorable March Madness path. Here's why, and why coach Greg Gard knows from experience the value of playing in Milwaukee.
Lee Sports Wisconsin columnist Jim Polzin answers questions from readers in his weekly mailbag.
The Badgers will stay close to home after earning a No. 3 seed in the March Madness bracket. Here's who they'll face in the first round.
Former Wisconsin great Frank Kaminsky sees similarities between his Badgers team that played for the national title and this season’s team.
The lawsuit alleges Sen. Ron Johnson and Reps. Tom Tiffany and Scott Fitzgerald violated the "Disqualification Clause" of the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.
The move to legitimize and regulate the profession comes as some NDs have supported natural immunity instead of vaccination for COVID-19.
Johnny Davis left Sunday's game after being injured on a flagrant foul by an ejected Nebraska player. He was seen wearing a walking boot after the game. Here's the latest.
