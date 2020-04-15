BEST IN CLASS

Jerry Jeudy, Alabama
Jeudy was ultra-productive for the Crimson Tide, catching 68 passes for 1,315 yards and 14 touchdowns as a sophomore two years ago and 77 passes for 1,163 yards and 10 touchdowns in just 13 games last season as a sophomore. He finished his collegiate career by taking over the Citrus Bowl, catching six passes for 204 yards, including an 85-yard touchdown, against Michigan. In a class loaded with talent, he looks like the best of the bunch.
"I feel like everybody should think they're the best receiver coming out in the class,” Jeudy said. “Everyone should have the feeling that they're the best. That's the mindset you need to have."
