BEST IN CLASS

D’Andre Swift, Georgia

After being stuck on the Bulldogs’ depth chart behind future NFL backs Nick Chubb and Sony Michel, Swift delivered back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and showed he can be an effective pass-catcher out of the backfield. If there’s one back in this draft who figures to make the first-round cut, it’s the 5-foot-8 1/4, 212-pound Swift, who ran a 4.48-second 40-yard dash and despite his less-than-ideal size seems like a good fit for the way the position is evolving at the NFL level.