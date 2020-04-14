BEST IN CLASS

D’Andre Swift, Georgia
After being stuck on the Bulldogs’ depth chart behind future NFL backs Nick Chubb and Sony Michel, Swift delivered back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and showed he can be an effective pass-catcher out of the backfield. If there’s one back in this draft who figures to make the first-round cut, it’s the 5-foot-8 1/4, 212-pound Swift, who ran a 4.48-second 40-yard dash and despite his less-than-ideal size seems like a good fit for the way the position is evolving at the NFL level.
“I think I’m the most versatile back in this class. I’m a three-down back. I can do whatever I’m asked to do,” Swift said. “God gave me a lot of abilities to do multiple things — my ability to pass-catch, pass-block, pass-protect. And just make something happen when there’s nothing there most of the time.”
