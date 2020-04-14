BEST IN CLASS

BEST IN CLASS

Georgia running back D'Andre Swift

D’Andre Swift, Georgia

After being stuck on the Bulldogs’ depth chart behind future NFL backs Nick Chubb and Sony Michel, Swift delivered back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and showed he can be an effective pass-catcher out of the backfield. If there’s one back in this draft who figures to make the first-round cut, it’s the 5-foot-8 1/4, 212-pound Swift, who ran a 4.48-second 40-yard dash and despite his less-than-ideal size seems like a good fit for the way the position is evolving at the NFL level.

“I think I’m the most versatile back in this class. I’m a three-down back. I can do whatever I’m asked to do,” Swift said. “God gave me a lot of abilities to do multiple things — my ability to pass-catch, pass-block, pass-protect. And just make something happen when there’s nothing there most of the time.”

