BEST IN CLASS

Isaiah Simmons, Clemson

Likely a top-5 pick, Simmons epitomizes the new-age NFL inside linebacker. He played safety for the Tigers in 2017, then became a nickel back/linebacker hybrid in 2018 before moving inside full time last season, when he won the Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker and was a unanimous all-American with a team-leading 107 tackles with eight sacks, 16 tackles for losses, three interceptions and one forced fumble.

“I would do everything in college — just kind of like a Swiss Army knife,” the 6-foot-3, 238-pound Simmons said. “Move me around because then I’m able to show what I can really do. I wouldn’t say I’m really tied down to one position. (Clemson defensive coordinator Brent) Venables really used me in a really special way that most people aren’t able to be used.”