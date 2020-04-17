BEST IN CLASS

Tristan Wirfs, T, Iowa

The 6-foot-4 7/8, 320-pound Wirfs had an outstanding showing at the NFL scouting combine, running a 4.85-second 40-yard dash, a 4.68-second 20-yard shuttle and posting huge numbers in the broad jump (10 feet, 1 inch) and vertical jump (36 1/2 inches). That kind of athleticism is special, and it could be enough to make him the first offensive lineman off the board on Thursday night.

“The competitive aspect, you want to be the best. Second’s the first loser,” said Wirfs, who was an Iowa state high-school champion in wrestling and the shot put and discus while earning all-American honors in football. “I want to be the first tackle taken.”

“Wrestling, it’s a pretty big thing in Iowa, and I think the biggest things you can take away from wrestling in football are body control and awareness and hand movement. Being able to do that shows teams how competitive I am. It takes a lot to be a wrestler, and people from Iowa will attest to that. And they’re two individual sports, you versus another guy, and I hate losing, so I’m not going to let another man beat me. I’m going to do whatever I can to stop it. You’ve got to do the same thing on the offensive line.”