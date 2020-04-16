BEST IN CLASS

Cole Kmet, Notre Dame

At 6-foot-5 and 262 pounds, Kmet has an NFL body and ran a 4.7-second 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine in February. He caught 43 passes for 515 yards and six touchdowns last year as a junior and might be the only NFL-ready tight end in this draft. Of course, he has already been drafted once in his life — in 2017, when he was a fifth-round pick by the Chicago White Sox in the baseball draft. Instead, he stayed in school and played both football and baseball for the Fighting Irish, playing one season with his younger brother, Casey, on the baseball team. A pitcher in baseball, elbow problems in the spring of 2019 led him to focus solely on football last year, knowing he might leave for the NFL.