BEST IN CLASS

Cole Kmet, Notre Dame
At 6-foot-5 and 262 pounds, Kmet has an NFL body and ran a 4.7-second 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine in February. He caught 43 passes for 515 yards and six touchdowns last year as a junior and might be the only NFL-ready tight end in this draft. Of course, he has already been drafted once in his life — in 2017, when he was a fifth-round pick by the Chicago White Sox in the baseball draft. Instead, he stayed in school and played both football and baseball for the Fighting Irish, playing one season with his younger brother, Casey, on the baseball team. A pitcher in baseball, elbow problems in the spring of 2019 led him to focus solely on football last year, knowing he might leave for the NFL.
“It was tough,” Kmet said of deciding to give up baseball and come out early for the NFL draft. “Playing with my brother in baseball was a thing I was looking at, but also it was leaving all my best friends at Notre Dame. Winning a national championship was something I wanted to do while I was there. It was definitely a tough decision to come out, but ultimately, I made that decision and I’m happy for it. … At the end of the day, football is where my heart was and that’s what I wanted to do.”
