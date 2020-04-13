Best in class

In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Joe Burrow, LSU

From an unhappy backup at Ohio State to a Heisman Trophy-winner and national champion, the next line item on Burrow’s checklist is being the No. 1 overall pick by the Cincinnati Bengals. He’ll mark that one off on opening night, with good reason: He has size (6-foot-3, 221 pounds), arm talent (downfield accuracy, excellent touch) and intangibles (intensely competitive, confident). After some talk that he might not play for the Bengals, Burrow has made it clear that he will go to Cincinnati, where he’ll get to play in his home state.