BEST IN CLASS

Chase Young, Ohio State

For every NFL team that doesn’t have an upper-echelon quarterback on its roster, the search for that player feels never-ending. Thus, no one can blame the Cincinnati Bengals for likely taking LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with the No. 1 overall pick on Thursday night.

But if the Bengals were being honest, they’d have to admit that the flat-out best player in the draft, regardless of the position, already resides in Ohio — Young, the Ohio State edge rusher who led college football with 16.5 sacks, was second in the country with 21.5 tackles for loss and led the country with seven forced fumbles. And they’d get no argument from Young himself.

“I definitely think I'm the best player in the draft,” Young said during the annual NFL scouting combine in February. “I think I showed it on my tape. You can go to every game, I think I showed it. I grinded hard. Two of my biggest things are my hard work and dedication and I'm going to bring those two to the NFL with me.”