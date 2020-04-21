BEST IN CLASS

Rodrigo Blankenship, K, Georgia

If there is a kicker worth drafting, it’s Blankenship, who made 80 of 97 field-goal attempts (82.5%) during his career, including a 55-yarder against Oklahoma in the 2018 Rose Bowl that set a record for the granddaddy of ‘em all. He’s been linked to the New England Patriots, who moved on from longtime kicker Stephen Gostkowski earlier in the offseason.

“One of the most important things for any specialist is your mental game, your mental toughness,” Blankenship said. “So, it’s been a recurring theme just asking about how I handle adversity. How I handle tough times. Just trying to prove that I’m going to be resilient and prove that I’m going to be able to sustain myself when things aren’t going so right. It’s easy to perform when you are doing well. Everybody wants to know how you are going to be able to bounce back and respond when things aren’t going your way.”