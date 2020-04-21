BEST IN CLASS

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

In an unofficial poll of the top wide receivers at the annual NFL scouting combine in February, Okudah was basically a unanimous choice as the best cornerback in the draft. From Wisconsin’s Quintez Cephus to Michigan’s Donovan Peoples-Jones to Penn State’s K.J. Hamler to Clemson’s Tee Higgins, it was obvious that Okudah is in a class by himself.

“The guy is really good. They say he’s a top five guy and I can see why,” Higgins said. “He’s just a guy that’s real patient, physical, quick, got great hips, I’m excited to see where he lands.”

So is the 6-foot-1, 200-pound Okudah, who finished last season with three interceptions and nine pass breakups and only giving up one touchdown pass en route to earning unanimous all-America honors. But as much as that meant to him, the compliments from receivers meant just as much.

“I take a lot of pride. I think it just validates the work that was put in all year,” Okudah said. “Those are some great receivers that said that. I really felt honored they felt that way.”