BEST IN CLASS

Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State
In an unofficial poll of the top wide receivers at the annual NFL scouting combine in February, Okudah was basically a unanimous choice as the best cornerback in the draft. From Wisconsin’s Quintez Cephus to Michigan’s Donovan Peoples-Jones to Penn State’s K.J. Hamler to Clemson’s Tee Higgins, it was obvious that Okudah is in a class by himself.
“The guy is really good. They say he’s a top five guy and I can see why,” Higgins said. “He’s just a guy that’s real patient, physical, quick, got great hips, I’m excited to see where he lands.”
So is the 6-foot-1, 200-pound Okudah, who finished last season with three interceptions and nine pass breakups and only giving up one touchdown pass en route to earning unanimous all-America honors. But as much as that meant to him, the compliments from receivers meant just as much.
“I take a lot of pride. I think it just validates the work that was put in all year,” Okudah said. “Those are some great receivers that said that. I really felt honored they felt that way.”
