BEST GOALTENDER

The top three
1. Jack LaFontaine, Sr., Minnesota
2. Strauss Mann, Jr., Michigan
3. Cameron Rowe, Fr., Wisconsin
No Big Ten goalie played more than LaFontaine, who led the league with four shutouts and was first in save percentage (.932) and goals-against average (1.79) among those playing more than half of his team's minutes.
The Gophers had the conference's best defense (2.0 goals per game) and penalty kill (87%) with LaFontaine helped by a good, young defensive corps.
Others receiving votes
Dylan St. Cyr, Sr., Notre Dame; Tommy Nappier, Sr., Ohio State; Drew DeRidder, Jr., Michigan State; Robbie Beydoun, Sr., Wisconsin; Oskar Autio, Jr., Penn State; Ryan Bischel, Soph., Notre Dame; Erik Portillo, Fr., Michigan
Team awards
Michigan: Strauss Mann, Jr.
Michigan State: Drew DeRidder, Jr.
Minnesota: Jack LaFontaine, Sr.
Notre Dame: Dylan St. Cyr, Sr.
Ohio State: Tommy Nappier, Sr.
Penn State: Oskar Autio, Jr.
Wisconsin: Cameron Rowe, Fr.