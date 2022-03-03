BEST GOALIE

The top three
1. Emma Polusny, St. Cloud State
2. Jojo Chobak, Minnesota Duluth
3. Emma Soderberg, Minnesota Duluth
Polusny was only fifth in the league with a .923 save percentage and eighth with a 3.05 goals-against average, but her selection shows how much players around the league think of what she has done over five seasons with the Huskies. It's also telling that 13 different goalies received at least one first-place vote; Polusny had the most with nine.
Team selections
Bemidji State: Hannah Hogenson
Minnesota: Lauren Bench
Minnesota Duluth: Emma Soderberg
Minnesota State: Chantal Burke
Ohio State: Amanda Thiele
People are also reading…
St. Cloud State: Emma Polusny
St. Thomas: Did not participate
Wisconsin: Kennedy Blair