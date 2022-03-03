 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BEST GOALIE

  • 0
Emma Polusny

St. Cloud State's Emma Polusny.

The top three

1. Emma Polusny, St. Cloud State

2. Jojo Chobak, Minnesota Duluth

3. Emma Soderberg, Minnesota Duluth

Polusny was only fifth in the league with a .923 save percentage and eighth with a 3.05 goals-against average, but her selection shows how much players around the league think of what she has done over five seasons with the Huskies. It's also telling that 13 different goalies received at least one first-place vote; Polusny had the most with nine.

Team selections

Bemidji State: Hannah Hogenson

Minnesota: Lauren Bench

Minnesota Duluth: Emma Soderberg

Minnesota State: Chantal Burke

Ohio State: Amanda Thiele

People are also reading…

St. Cloud State: Emma Polusny

St. Thomas: Did not participate

Wisconsin: Kennedy Blair

madison.com WCHA Players Choice Awards 2021-22: Voting for best goalie
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics