CARSEN EDWARDS — PURDUE
The Big Ten Conference scoring leader (23.0), the 6-foot-1 junior guard is a high-volume shooter who ranks sixth nationally in field goal attempts (612) and fourth in 3-point attempts (319). Duke’s R.J. Barrett is the only player in the tournament who took more shots and nobody has shot more 3-pointers. He’s scored in double figures in all but one game (9 vs. Indiana) but is coming off a tough game, scoring just 11 points and shooting 4 for 17 in a loss to Minnesota in the Big Ten tournament.