BEST FORWARD

The top three
1. Cole Caufield, Soph., Wisconsin
2. Dylan Holloway, Soph., Wisconsin
3. Sampo Ranta, Jr., Minnesota
Caufield won his second consecutive Big Ten scoring championship with 24 goals and 43 points, both of which were 10 better than his closest competitor.
His 1.79 points per game is the fourth-best in the Big Ten's eight seasons behind a trio of Michigan players in 2015-16: Kyle Connor (2.15), Tyler Motte (1.9) and JT Compher (1.85).
Others receiving votes
Alex Steeves, Jr., Notre Dame; Thomas Bordeleau, Fr., Michigan; Matty Beniers, Fr., Michigan; Linus Weissbach, Sr., Wisconsin; Ben Meyers, Soph., Minnesota; Sammy Walker, Jr., Minnesota; Kent Johnson, Fr., Michigan; Alex Limoges, Sr., Penn State; Blake McLaughlin, Jr., Minnesota
Team awards
Michigan: Matty Beniers, Fr.
Michigan State: Mitchell Lewandowski, Sr.
Minnesota: Ben Meyers, Soph.
Notre Dame: Alex Steeves, Jr.
Ohio State: Travis Treloar, Fr.
Penn State: Alex Limoges, Sr.
Wisconsin: Cole Caufield, Soph.