 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BEST FORWARD

BEST FORWARD

Wisconsin vs Minnesota

Badgers forward Cole Caufield skates against Minnesota on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in Minneapolis.

The top three

1. Cole Caufield, Soph., Wisconsin

2. Dylan Holloway, Soph., Wisconsin

3. Sampo Ranta, Jr., Minnesota

Caufield won his second consecutive Big Ten scoring championship with 24 goals and 43 points, both of which were 10 better than his closest competitor.

His 1.79 points per game is the fourth-best in the Big Ten's eight seasons behind a trio of Michigan players in 2015-16: Kyle Connor (2.15), Tyler Motte (1.9) and JT Compher (1.85).

Others receiving votes

Alex Steeves, Jr., Notre Dame; Thomas Bordeleau, Fr., Michigan; Matty Beniers, Fr., Michigan; Linus Weissbach, Sr., Wisconsin; Ben Meyers, Soph., Minnesota; Sammy Walker, Jr., Minnesota; Kent Johnson, Fr., Michigan; Alex Limoges, Sr., Penn State; Blake McLaughlin, Jr., Minnesota

Team awards

Michigan: Matty Beniers, Fr.

Michigan State: Mitchell Lewandowski, Sr.

Minnesota: Ben Meyers, Soph.

Notre Dame: Alex Steeves, Jr.

Ohio State: Travis Treloar, Fr.

Penn State: Alex Limoges, Sr.

Wisconsin: Cole Caufield, Soph.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

De Blasio: Cuomo engaging in 'pattern of coverups'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics