BEST FORWARD

The top three
1. Taylor Heise, Minnesota
2. Daryl Watts, Wisconsin
3. Gabbie Hughes, Minnesota Duluth
Heise was a runaway choice as the top forward after she led the league with 46 points in 28 conference games. She had a nine-game point-scoring streak in WCHA contests during the first half of the season and scored eight goals as the Gophers went 8-0 in February to win the WCHA title.
Team selections
Bemidji State: Paige Beebe
Minnesota: Taylor Heise
Minnesota Duluth: Gabbie Hughes
Minnesota State: Brittyn Fleming
Ohio State (tie): Paetyn Levis, Liz Schepers
St. Cloud State: Olivia Cvar
People are also reading…
St. Thomas: Did not participate
Wisconsin: Daryl Watts