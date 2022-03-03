 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BEST FORWARD

  • 0
Taylor Heise, Minnesota

Minnesota forward Taylor Heise, middle.

The top three

1. Taylor Heise, Minnesota

2. Daryl Watts, Wisconsin

3. Gabbie Hughes, Minnesota Duluth

Heise was a runaway choice as the top forward after she led the league with 46 points in 28 conference games. She had a nine-game point-scoring streak in WCHA contests during the first half of the season and scored eight goals as the Gophers went 8-0 in February to win the WCHA title.

Team selections

Bemidji State: Paige Beebe

Minnesota: Taylor Heise

Minnesota Duluth: Gabbie Hughes

Minnesota State: Brittyn Fleming

Ohio State (tie): Paetyn Levis, Liz Schepers

St. Cloud State: Olivia Cvar

People are also reading…

St. Thomas: Did not participate

Wisconsin: Daryl Watts

madison.com WCHA Players Choice Awards 2021-22: Voting for best forward
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics