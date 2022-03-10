BEST FORWARD

The top three
1. Ben Meyers, Minnesota
2. Matty Beniers, Michigan
3. Matthew Knies, Minnesota
Beniers beat Meyers for the Big Ten scoring title, but Meyers was the players' choice as best at forward. Meyers finished the league regular season with a flourish, scoring four goals in two games against the University of Wisconsin with a hat trick in the first. He finished with 13 goals and 24 points in 19 Big Ten games.
Team selections
Michigan: Matty Beniers
Michigan State: Mitchell Lewandowski
Minnesota: Ben Meyers
Notre Dame: Max Ellis
Ohio State (tie): Georgii Merkulov, Jake Wise
Penn State: Connor MacEachern
Wisconsin: Mathieu De St. Phalle