BEST FORWARD

Meyers

Minnesota's Ben Meyers.

The top three

1. Ben Meyers, Minnesota

2. Matty Beniers, Michigan

3. Matthew Knies, Minnesota

Beniers beat Meyers for the Big Ten scoring title, but Meyers was the players' choice as best at forward. Meyers finished the league regular season with a flourish, scoring four goals in two games against the University of Wisconsin with a hat trick in the first. He finished with 13 goals and 24 points in 19 Big Ten games.

Team selections

Michigan: Matty Beniers

Michigan State: Mitchell Lewandowski

Minnesota: Ben Meyers

Notre Dame: Max Ellis

Ohio State (tie): Georgii Merkulov, Jake Wise

Penn State: Connor MacEachern

Wisconsin: Mathieu De St. Phalle

Best forward voting results for the 2021-22 madison.com Big Ten Players Choice Awards
