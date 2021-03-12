BEST DEFENSEMAN

The top three
1. Cam York, Soph., Michigan
2. Jackson LaCombe, Soph., Minnesota
3. Dennis Cesana, Jr., Michigan State
York has been a steady presence all over the ice for the Wolverines, with a knack for giving Michigan's talented forwards the pass out of the defensive zone that they need.
His 14 points in 18 league games led Big Ten defensemen.
Others receiving votes
Owen Power, Fr., Michigan; Nick Leivermann, Jr., Notre Dame; Spencer Stastney, Jr., Notre Dame; Ryan Johnson, Soph., Minnesota; Brock Faber, Fr., Minnesota; Ty Emberson, Jr., Wisconsin; Matt Hellickson, Sr., Notre Dame; Nick Blankenburg, Jr., Michigan
Team awards
Michigan: Cam York, Soph.
Michigan State: Dennis Cesana, Jr.
Minnesota: Jackson LaCombe, Soph.
Notre Dame: Spencer Stastney, Jr.
Ohio State: Ryan O'Connell, Jr.
Penn State: Clayton Phillips, Sr.
Wisconsin: Ty Emberson, Jr.