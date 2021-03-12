 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BEST DEFENSEMAN

BEST DEFENSEMAN

Cam York

Michigan defenseman Cam York was a first-round pick of the Philadelphia Flyers in 2019.

The top three

1. Cam York, Soph., Michigan

2. Jackson LaCombe, Soph., Minnesota

3. Dennis Cesana, Jr., Michigan State

York has been a steady presence all over the ice for the Wolverines, with a knack for giving Michigan's talented forwards the pass out of the defensive zone that they need.

His 14 points in 18 league games led Big Ten defensemen.

Others receiving votes

Owen Power, Fr., Michigan; Nick Leivermann, Jr., Notre Dame; Spencer Stastney, Jr., Notre Dame; Ryan Johnson, Soph., Minnesota; Brock Faber, Fr., Minnesota; Ty Emberson, Jr., Wisconsin; Matt Hellickson, Sr., Notre Dame; Nick Blankenburg, Jr., Michigan

Team awards

Michigan: Cam York, Soph.

Michigan State: Dennis Cesana, Jr.

Minnesota: Jackson LaCombe, Soph.

Notre Dame: Spencer Stastney, Jr.

Ohio State: Ryan O'Connell, Jr.

Penn State: Clayton Phillips, Sr.

Wisconsin: Ty Emberson, Jr.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

De Blasio: Cuomo engaging in 'pattern of coverups'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics