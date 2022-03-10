BEST DEFENSEMAN

The top three
1. Owen Power, Michigan
2. Jackson LaCombe, Minnesota
3. Luke Hughes, Michigan
Power, the No. 1 overall pick in last year's NHL draft, continued to impress in his second year with the Wolverines. He missed eight Big Ten games because of the World Junior Championship and the Olympics, two high-profile assignments. But his play with the Wolverines put him in the top tier among college players.
Team selections
Michigan: Owen Power
Michigan State: Dennis Cesana
Minnesota: Brock Faber
Notre Dame: Spencer Stastney
Ohio State: Mason Lohrei
Penn State: Paul DeNaples
Wisconsin: Corson Ceulemans