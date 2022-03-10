 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BEST DEFENSEMAN

Power

Michigan's Owen Power.

The top three

1. Owen Power, Michigan

2. Jackson LaCombe, Minnesota

3. Luke Hughes, Michigan

Power, the No. 1 overall pick in last year's NHL draft, continued to impress in his second year with the Wolverines. He missed eight Big Ten games because of the World Junior Championship and the Olympics, two high-profile assignments. But his play with the Wolverines put him in the top tier among college players.

Team selections

Michigan: Owen Power

Michigan State: Dennis Cesana

Minnesota: Brock Faber

Notre Dame: Spencer Stastney

Ohio State: Mason Lohrei

Penn State: Paul DeNaples

Wisconsin: Corson Ceulemans

Best defenseman voting results for the 2021-22 madison.com Big Ten Players Choice Awards
