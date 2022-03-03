BEST DEFENDER

The top three
1. Sophie Jaques, Ohio State
2. Nicole LaMantia, Wisconsin
3 (tie). Grace Bowlby, Wisconsin
3 (tie). Emily Brown, Minnesota
Jaques had only three points in 16 WCHA games last season but broke through for 41 points in 27 contests against league foes as a senior. Her 54 points in all games is an Ohio State record for a defender.
Team selections
Bemidji State: Makenna Deering
Minnesota: Emily Brown
Minnesota Duluth: Maggie Flaherty
Minnesota State: Charlotte Akervik
Ohio State: Sophie Jaques
St. Cloud State: Taytum Geier
St. Thomas: Did not participate
Wisconsin: Grace Bowlby