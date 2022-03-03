 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BEST DEFENDER

Sophie Jaques

Ohio State's Sophie Jaques.

The top three

1. Sophie Jaques, Ohio State

2. Nicole LaMantia, Wisconsin

3 (tie). Grace Bowlby, Wisconsin

3 (tie). Emily Brown, Minnesota

Jaques had only three points in 16 WCHA games last season but broke through for 41 points in 27 contests against league foes as a senior. Her 54 points in all games is an Ohio State record for a defender.

Team selections

Bemidji State: Makenna Deering

Minnesota: Emily Brown

Minnesota Duluth: Maggie Flaherty

Minnesota State: Charlotte Akervik

Ohio State: Sophie Jaques

St. Cloud State: Taytum Geier

St. Thomas: Did not participate

Wisconsin: Grace Bowlby

madison.com WCHA Players Choice Awards 2021-22: Voting for best defender
