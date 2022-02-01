Best Bitcoin Gambling Sites - Find the Top Bitcoin Casino Here

Best Bitcoin Gambling Sites in 2022 - Top Casinos for Crypto Games & Bonuses

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are slowly becoming a standard - and online casinos have adapted to this trend. We've compiled a list of the best Bitcoin gambling sites to help you decide where to play casino games using this crypto.

Our top pick is BitStarz. We'll provide an explanation of why this site is the best and offer you nine other alternatives to use your Bitcoin and play safely. Let’s dive right into it!

How Did We Rank the Best Bitcoin Casinos?

Cryptocurrency Banking:

We’re stating the obvious here, but a good Bitcoin casino has to support BTC payment methods trouble-free. Accepting other cryptos, such as ETH or LTC, is always a bonus, too

So, we look at the banking methods available, the conditions to deposit and withdraw, and alternative payment options.

Bitcoin Bonuses:

To get more out of your gaming experience, it's always good to have bonuses and promotions.

In particular, we examine the Bitcoin promotions each casino has to offer, as well as its terms and conditions.

Game Selection:

We take a look at what games the casino offers. Both quantity and quality are taken into account here.

Licensing and Customer Service:

To ensure a quality user experience, we investigate the licensing of each casino, as well as the quality of their customer support.

10 Best Bitcoin Gambling Sites: Detailed Reviews

1. BitStarz - Best Bitcoin Gambling Site Overall

Provability system allowing players to check game fairness

2,900+ Bitcoin games

Bitcoin welcome bonus of up to 5 BTC

20+ game studios featured, including Endorphina, BGaming, Betsoft, Booming, etc.

Crypto lovers can rest assured that they are in the right place with BitStarz: It supports Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and 4 other cryptocurrencies with no fees and rapid processing.

In addition, they will walk novices through the process of purchasing Bitcoin and using exchange systems, so that you can comprehend how to utilize your Bitcoins. They even have a video guide on how to use BTC to deposit!

For new Bitcoin players, BitStarz offers a welcome bonus of up to 5 BTC and 180 free spins on the first four deposits made. There’s also a VIP bonus giving 100 free spins and 1 extra BTC on the first deposit. A reload bonus is also given every Monday, and a free spin promotion if you deposit on a Wednesday. Players can also partake in weekly tournaments on slots and table games with a live leaderboard. There are cash prizes and free spins to win.

BitStarz offers a wide variety of games. They have many slots with varied themes and game mechanics. They also offer about 35 table games including blackjack, roulette, and poker, and a special Bitcoin casino section with regularly updated crypto games.

You’ll find an extensive FAQ with tips and tricks to start your Bitcoin journey. If you need to contact them, they have a live chat system. You can also find them using Telegram, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

2. 7Bit Casino - Most Varied BTC Games

Welcome pack of up to 5 BTC and 100 free spins

30 game providers, including DreamTech, Lucky, Yggdrasil, and more

24/7 customer support

At 7Bit, Bitcoin payments and withdrawals are immediate and free, and they also accept BCH, ETH, and LTC. Deposits via another currency (e.g., USD) will be automatically converted to the currency equivalent.

As expected, the promos at 7Bit are tailored to Bitcoin users. The welcome offer is spread over the first four deposits and gives new players extra BTC and 100 free spins. They also reward loyal players with a cashback bonus on weekends, a reload bonus on Monday, and free spins on Wednesday.

The VIP program allows players to earn more bonuses and rewards. If you’re competitive, they also have tournaments organized regularly.

Top-tier suppliers such as Yggdrasil, Evoplay, Endorphina, and others contribute to 7Bit's diverse portfolio. This crypto casino does not only have a rich collection of high-quality slots, but it also has a variety of classic casino games and variations to keep things interesting.

7Bit is licensed by the Curacao Gaming Commission and has received a certificate of trust from Askgamblers, CasinoGuru, Bitcoincasinokings.com, and Chippy.com. Their customer service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and their FAQ section is pretty comprehensive. They also have a provability system, which allows players to examine the fairness of the games.

3. mBit Casino - Best Bitcoin Rewards

Community chat to communicate with other players

10 different Bitcoin bonuses

Reward-a-friend bonus of 200 free spins and a 30% deposit match for both people

mBit Casino is a true crypto casino. They accept only cryptocurrencies, including, of course, Bitcoin, but also Ethereum, Litecoin, Tether, Dogecoin, and Bitcoin Cash. You can deposit without limits, and all the transactions are processed instantly.

There’s no welcome offer per se, but mBit offers generous deposit bonuses on the three first deposits you make - they just don’t call it a welcome pack. You can also refer a friend for a deposit bonus and free spins. There’s also the Bitty Quiz that offers five thousand free spins up for grabs every round.

Over 2,000 games from reputable providers, including Play’n GO, Platipus, and Betsoft are available at mBit. They feature hundreds of slot games, as well as table games, including baccarat, blackjack, poker, and unique picks such as Minesweeper.

If you ever need assistance, you may consult their FAQ, access their live chat, or use their community chat to interact directly with other players. They can also be reached via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, a Discord server, and Reddit.

mBit is licensed by the Curacao Gaming Commission and, like 7Bit, they are trusted by professionals like AskGamblers, Bitcoincasinokings.com, and About Slots.

4. Ignition - Best Bitcoin Casino for Poker

Live poker tournaments available to Bitcoin users

200% refer-a-friend bonus + $25 if they make a deposit with BTC

$3,000 poker & casino welcome bonus

Ignition is similar to our previous pick, Bovada, when it comes to its banking. They accept traditional payments with credit cards, but they put the emphasis on Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash.

Ignition aims to offer the best poker experience to Bitcoin players. If you refer a friend, you’ll get 200% of their first deposit, and a little extra if they are a fellow crypto user.

To please poker players, Ignition has the Bad Beat Bonus to help brush off a series of bad hands, and they offer many poker tournaments, both live and virtual. In fact, Ignition specializes in poker, so you'll find many options to play the classic card game, like Zone Poker and Anonymous Tables, but also live dealer tables.

However, Ignition has more to offer, so you'll also find classic casino games like blackjack live and virtual, roulette, baccarat, or Super 6.

Their welcome offer is available for all new players. Once again, they favor crypto: a Bitcoin deposit will award up to $3,000, whereas depositing with a credit card will grant new players up to $2,000.

Ignition is licensed by the Curacao Gaming Commission, and in addition to the competently handled FAQ with videos, you can email them.

5. Red Dog - Fastest Bitcoin Withdrawals

Extra 20% for Bitcoin deposits in the welcome offer

No fees on withdrawals for Bitcoin users

Responsive customer support via live chat, phone, or email

Red Dog, like many online casinos, accepts payments by Visa and Mastercard, but these have deposit limits, which is why they also offer Bitcoin, Ethereum, Neosurf, and PayID as valid methods.

However, if you wish to retrieve your winnings, the best way is to do it using Bitcoin, as it will only take 1-3 business days, whereas bank transfers will take 5 business days and credit cards 3-4 days to be processed. Fortunately, Red Dog doesn't charge any fee whatsoever.

Red Dog certainly knows how to welcome new players. If you use the code: "WAGGINGTAILS" on your first deposit, you can claim a 225% bonus and an extra $20 for Bitcoin deposits. Their 24/7 bonus gives you 120% for $30 deposited, 135% for $75, and 160% for $150, and you'll get an extra 25% if you use BTC.

Once you've claimed their hefty bonuses, you can play a wide variety of slots by RTG. If you prefer table games, you'll find around 18 poker games, eight blackjack games, roulette games, but also some dice games like Sic Bo.

When it comes to customer support, Red Dog is known to be very responsive with a live chat system, a phone line, and an email address to contact them. Red Dog is licensed by the Curacao Gaming Commission.

6. Slots Empire - Best Bitcoin Casino for Slots

Faster payout times for Bitcoin users & unlimited deposits

No fee payouts

200+ slots

Slots Empire accepts deposits in Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Neosurf, and PayID. However, they're unlimited if you use Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum (aka the cryptos).

The payouts come without fees, but the best option is Bitcoin since it only takes one to three business days, while credit cards take three to four business days and wire transfers up to five business days to be processed - similarly to Red Dog’s policy we’ve described above.

When you join the Slots Empire, you can get a 245% bonus on your first deposit and 55 free spins on Caesar's Empire. The 24/7 Bonus gives players a 100% bonus for $30 deposited, 120% for $75, and 150% for $150. They also regularly update their promotions, especially when a new game is added, often giving away free spins.

You may have guessed it from the name, but Slots Empire's games are mostly slots, and the library is regularly updated with progressive jackpots, 3D slots, and Megaways slots.

However, they also offer classic casino games like poker and blackjack. In addition to the classic version of these games, you'll also find variants like Caribbean Stud for poker or Super 21 for blackjack.

If the FAQ section is not enough to help solve your issue, Slots Empire offers a direct phone line, contact by email, and live chat. All their activity is regulated by the Curacao Gaming Commission.

7. Cafe Casino - Best Customer Support

Bitcoin players can enjoy the daily draw offering up to $1,000

350% welcome match bonus with Bitcoin

Responsive and kind customer support

Cafe Casino offers a chill experience, and to play with them, you can deposit using credit cards, Litecoin, Bitcoin, and Bitcoin Cash, among other methods.

If you introduce a friend to Cafe Casino, you can claim $100 and an additional $25 if they deposit using Bitcoin. And if you're new, you can claim a 350% match bonus on your first Bitcoin deposit. Referring a friend to the site or depositing lets you enter their daily draw where you can win up to $1,000. You'll get extra entries in the draw if you're using Bitcoin.

Cafe Casino offers over 150 games. The slot selection is varied enough to keep you entertained for hours, with three reels, five reels slots, and progressive jackpots slots. Their slots are all graphically pleasing, and the themes are varied.

The live section is a bit limited, and you'll only find blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and Super 6. In addition, you can play blackjack, craps, baccarat, and poker virtual games.

Cafe Casino guides players with an extensive FAQ section, a video library, and a community forum. You can also contact them through the live chat system, by email, or using Facebook and Twitter. This operator has a Curacao license.

8. Super Slots - Best Crypto Welcome Bonus

400% crypto welcome bonus

Limited-time 10% BTC boost

A focus on slots, with about 223 slot games available

Super Slots is one of the casinos on this list that accepts the most payment methods. You can deposit with Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, Money Orders, bank wire transfers, bank checks, and so on. If you opt for cryptocurrencies, you can use Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and Litecoin.

This casino is oriented towards Bitcoin players and offers a 400% crypto welcome bonus, a limited-time 10% BTC boost, and a 200% bonus for each friend referred. The best part is that you can invite as many friends as you want!

Super Slots offers an astounding number of slots, with about 223 online slot machines. They are also very varied and regularly updated. Whether you're looking for three reels, five reels, or progressive jackpot slots, Super Slots has it in the catalog.

If you get bored of slots, you can try some of their blackjack, poker, and roulette tables. While not the most extensive selection, they're all quality games. You can also play with live dealers if you're looking for the real deal, only online.

Super Slots’ FAQ page is brief and really only covers the basic questions, so if you need more assistance, you can contact them by email 24/7.

9. Las Atlantis - Best Visual Presentation

Beautiful ocean-themed site with a perfect mobile display

Seven payment options, including Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum

Crypto players can make deposits without worrying about upper limits

At Las Atlantis casino, you can deposit using Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Neosurf, or PayID. If you want to withdraw your winnings you can do so with Visa, Mastercard, bank transfer, and most importantly, Bitcoin - without any fees. Withdrawals are handled in one to three days if you use Bitcoin, or a bit longer with other methods.

Now that we’ve got the payment options down, let’s consider the perks you get at this well-designed casino.

The real rewards involve Las Atlantis’ welcome bonuses. There are six different welcome offers, and they're all interesting. For example, you can claim a 280% or a 300% slots match bonus, for example. They also regularly update slot bonuses and will often give away many free spins to try new games.

As already hinted with the promos offered, Las Atlantis is slot-friendly, and most of their bonuses will revolve around these games. They offer over 200 slots, but the library also contains video poker, blackjack tables, roulette, and specialty games like Hot Dice.

Like many casinos on this list, Las Atlantis is regulated by the Curacao Gaming Commission. They offer an exhaustive FAQ section. There’s a live chat function that works well even on mobile, and you can also contact them by email.

10. El Royale - Best New Bitcoin Site

Launched in 2020

Powered by RTG and Visionary iGaming

BTC and ETH are accepted

El Royale may be a newcomer - as it was established in 2020 - but it has ‘elegance’ written all over it, with its sophisticated black theme and purple highlights. Also, it’s backed by a Curacao license, meaning it’s already become a reputable casino site.

Games-wise, you’ll find all the classics here, including 200+ slots, 15+ poker games, as well as varied blackjack and specialty sections.

When it comes to cryptocurrencies, El Royale accepts Bitcoin and Ethereum, and we hope they will add more crypto options in the future. After all, it’s a new casino site, and they deserve our patience.

Also, crypto users might be a tad disappointed to learn that there are no specific crypto-oriented bonuses that many other sites offer. Still, the bonuses and promotions section is regularly being updated, too. Currently, there’s a generous welcome offer of 240% and 40 free spins and recurring new game and free spins deals.

FAQs on Bitcoin Casinos

Is It Safe to Use Bitcoin at an Online Casino?

Using Bitcoin is one of the safest ways to play online due to the decentralized nature of the currency. You won't risk a data breach like with a credit card, for example.

However, you should always opt for a licensed casino like those we've listed here to make sure you're not just handing out your precious Bitcoins

Is It Mandatory to Use a Bitcoin Welcome Bonus?

Not at all. You can play without ever redeeming any bonus, but it's always smart to check out these promotional offers since they can provide you with more money to play with.

What Is the Most Important Thing to Look Out for When I Want to Play Using Bitcoin?

The first thing you need to look for on an online casino is if they accept Bitcoin for deposits and withdrawals, how long the transactions take to be processed, and if the casino will apply any fees. Most of the time, it's fast and free, but that's not always the case.

Also, always ensure that you’re playing at a safe and licensed casino.

Can I Play Casino Games for Free?

Many Bitcoin casinos provide free games and free opportunities to play casino games and win real money. These come either in the form of no deposit bonuses (which are somewhat rare) or demo mode in which you can play a simulation of the game for free.

Which Bitcoin Casino Games Can I Play?

There are various types of games, and therefore plenty of opportunities for fun in the Bitcoin iGaming world, just as there are in the online casino market. These games include, but aren’t limited to, slots, blackjack, roulette, baccarat, poker, keno, bingo, etc.

All of these games are offered by third-party entities that develop the games and distribute them to users.

The Best Bitcoin Gambling Sites: Final Thoughts

If you like to use Bitcoin to play online, these are arguably the best Bitcoin gambling sites you'll find.

Our favorite Bitcoin casino was BitStarz because of its wide yet varied selection of games, its bonuses that reward Bitcoin users, and stellar customer support.

You may find another casino listed here more attractive depending on your needs, and that's perfectly fine - all the establishments we've mentioned are fully licensed and safe to use. So, whichever one you choose, you’re in for an enjoyable casino experience!

