Age: 61.
Residence: Anhausen, Germany/Boca Raton, Florida.
2019 earnings: $713,637.
Schwab Cup Rank: 3.
Scoring average: 68.82.
PGA Tour Champions titles: 39.
PGA Tour titles: 3 (2 majors).
European Tour titles: 42.
Get to know him
Bernhard Langer simply refuses to act his age. And it’s starting to annoy his PGA Tour Champions competitors.
Langer, who will turn 62 in August, remains one of the premier players on the tour, which generally is dominated by players in their early 50s.
“I’m trying to prove them wrong,” said Langer, who won his 39th career Champions event earlier this season to bring him within six of matching Hale Irwin’s record of 45.
In the process, Langer has raised the bar for those hoping to knock him off his perch.
“I just spent two hours back on the range on my day off,” Colin Montgomerie said recently. “I never did that. It’s bloody Bernhard Langer to blame. I should be out there doing something I enjoy.”
Langer ranks No. 1 in career earnings on the Champions circuit ($27,535,141) and holds the record for 13 consecutive seasons with at least one victory.
That level of success has exceeded even his expectations.
“I figured if I stayed healthy and play my normal game, I should be one of the top five, top 10 players out here,” said Langer, who won 42 times on the European Tour and three times on the PGA Tour, including twice at the Masters. “I didn’t know I was going to be this good. No clue.”
Langer won the 1985 Masters by two strokes over Seve Ballesteros, Raymond Floyd and Curtis Strange and added his second green jacket in 1993 when he bested Chip Beck by four strokes. His only other PGA Tour win came at Sea Pines Heritage in 1985.
He’s racked up 10 majors on the Champions tour, the most recent being the Senior Open in 2017, one of three majors he captured that year.
His lone win this year came in the Oasis Championship in February and he has had three other top-five finishes and has yet to finish worse than a tie for 15th place.
Much of his success is attributed to his legendary work ethic and dedication to the game.
“He probably works harder than most guys in the game, period,” Jesper Parnevik said. “And that is including all guys on the PGA Tour. I bet he spends, no kidding, 10 or 12 hours on a golf course (a day), which is pretty unbelievable at his age.”
Langer, who won his fifth Schwab Cup last year, knows that eventually time will catch up with him. And he vows to not keep playing if he’s not competitive.
“I don’t want to be one of those that hangs around just to take up a spot from somebody because I have nothing to do,” he said. “I don’t think that’s me. I’m too competitive in that way.”