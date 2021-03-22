Benji Ramirez Gomez: The white gaze has governed Madison too long; I'll change that as District 2 alder

Moving to the James Madison neighborhood has been a bit of a culture shock for me, despite living in Madison for my whole life. The only time I see other Brown people is when I see Latine coming to work in the downtown area.

This is the power of the white gaze. In developing a vision of the area without people of color, Madison has pushed my community to the margins. The labor markets Latine are forced to serve in are often tenuous, low-wage jobs that have zero opportunity for upward mobility. As a result, Madison continues to be complicit in the exploitation of immigrant labor, while simultaneously underfunding the resources necessary to create generational wealth for immigrants.

Undocumented migrant workers form the backbone of the “Dairy State’s” chief market. Yet, due to their status, they often are ineligible for health care, stimulus money, Social Security and other social safety nets extended to other working class residents.

This is the fundamental exploitation of Black and Brown bodies. To the extractive capitalist our bodies are expendable. Our bodies are no more than a tool, a resource to be extracted and be punished for its failure to produce. Dane County will put millions of dollars into building a new jail to cage the unproductive laborer, but it will never address them as human beings worthy of protection.