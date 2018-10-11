Los Angeles
Brian Dozier (.215/.305/.391, 21 HR, 72 RBI), David Freese (.296/.359/.471, 11 HR, 51 RBI)
The extra outfielders are the biggest threats each day. Dozier disappointed after being picked up from Minnesota in August, hitting just .182 for LA. Freese, a postseason hero for St. Louis in 2011, was another late season addition from Pittsburgh and has hit .385 in a limited role.
Milwaukee
Jonathan Schoop (.233/.266/.416, 21 HR, 61 RBI), Domingo Santana (.265/.328/.412, 5 HR, 20 RBI), Curtis Granderson (.242/.351/.431, 13 HR, 38 RBI), Keon Broxton (.179/.281/.410, 4 HR, 11 RBI)
Schoop struggled after coming over from Baltimore at the trade deadline (.202 in 46 games), eventually losing his second base job even against lefties. He might get a shot with Dodgers likely to start three lefties. Brewers pinch-hitters led the NL with a .246 average.