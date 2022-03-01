Ben Schambow, Columbus

Most memorable win: I would have to say our regional championship during the 2018-19 season. The Columbus boys program had not won a regional title since the 1991-92 season. We had a pretty good team with a couple of very good scorers, Ben Emler and Trent Casper. We came into the postseason as a 6 seed, so expectations weren't overly high from the outside, but we knew we were capable of making a postseason run. In order to do that, however, we needed to get through the 2 and 3 seeds (on the road) to have a chance at sectionals. We got through 3-seeded Lomira and then headed to 2-seeded Omro the following day. Knowing our seed, we knew we had nothing to lose and everything to gain. We played an inspired game, got contributions from every player and had played the most complete game of the season. The players and coaches knew the significance of the game and how long it had been since the program had achieved that goal. It was certainly a proud moment for everyone involved.