Ben Buxa, jr., OL/DL, Lakeside Lutheran
The 6-3, 267-pound lineman will look to anchor the offensive line and on defense take another step from his 25 tackles, four tackles-for-loss and two sacks over seven games a season ago. He's also being recruited, including receiving interest from the University of North Dakota, according to Rivals.com.

