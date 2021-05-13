You can always spend some time on https://madison.com to browse the latest local news to stay informed but, did you know we have a variety of games available for you to play? Whether you’re a fan of classic word games, number puzzles or strategy and memory games we’ve got something for you in our online Games section! Available 24/7 at https://madison.com/games you can enjoy the classics including crosswords, Battleships, Sudoku and word search or branch out to something new like Hashi. What are you waiting for? Get playing now! (https://madison.com/games)
Beat boredom -- interact with our Games section!
Related to this story
Most Popular
Neighbors said the child’s mother was distraught. "The heartbreak in her scream, that was scary in itself."
Gunfire struck two houses, police said.
Camp Beef Butter BBQ got its final approval from the town of Westport and has put in place its live music schedule.
Given the level of acrimony Brett Favre sees between the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers — a familiar feeling, having been there himself in 2008 before being traded to the Jets — Favre isn’t betting on there being a happy ending.
STATE JOURNAL VIEW: The state is losing a windfall of revenue -- $167M a year -- by sending residents to the border to buy cannabis
A Sun Prairie man who was walking on Interstate 39/90/94 near Windsor in Dane County was killed when he was struck by a semi-trailer truck early Friday morning, the Wisconsin State Patrol reported.
- Updated
A man opened fire at a birthday party in Colorado, killing six people before killing himself.
The man's gunshot wounds are believed to be self-inflicted. Police would not say if the deaths are being investigated as a murder-suicide.
The School District says it may lack authority to include the raises in contracts before the School Board votes to approve the 2021-22 budget in June.
It's unclear whether Aaron Rodgers has been open and honest with Green Bay's front office about just how frustrated he has been.