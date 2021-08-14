Bayview could provide model for helping Wisconsin immigrant students

As it turns out, few LEAs qualify. Based on DPI data, only about 8% of LEAs in Wisconsin qualified for the grant during the 2021-2022 school year.

Not all communities can offer the resources and support provided by the Bayview neighborhood, but McCarthy said that DPI must still find ways to increase the outreach of such resources. He said there isn’t “a uniform distribution of students, and even though the majority of them are going to be located or congregated in most of the districts that are running the high flying programs, you're always going to have scattering, just like in any data distribution, you're always going to have a kid here or a kid there.”

McCarthy said the questions then become, “how do we do the best we can with the resources given?” and “what can the state education agency do to make sure that we're sharing best practices and resources with those schools so that they are properly educating that youth?”

“There's not enough money to go around to really give (school districts) what we know they need,” McCarthy said.

Nonetheless, communities like Bayview illustrate the importance of education enhancement resources. As the state begins to emerge from the pandemic, Bucher said, it will be nice to continue to see similar developments “kind of blossom and hear the stories.”