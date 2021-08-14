Bayview could provide model for helping Wisconsin immigrant students

Madison’s Bayview neighborhood's diverse community is united by a commitment to growing, learning and forming meaningful connections.
Home to individuals and families from a wide range of ethnicities and backgrounds, the neighborhood is supported by the Bayview Foundation, a nonprofit organization that offers low-income residents affordable housing and supportive services. Central to the foundation's mission is the International Center for Education and Arts.
Katherine Davey, development director of the Bayview Foundation, describes the International Center for Education and Arts as “a bustling community center in the middle of the neighborhood, where children, adults and families can connect, grow and thrive.”
Each year, this center offers 4,000 hours of programming to an estimated 3,000 unique participants. It is recognized for its extensive youth programs, including after school, summer camp and summer school initiatives. Over 85% of neighborhood youth (ages 6-18), many of whom come from immigrant and refugee backgrounds, participate in center programming on a regular basis.
That programming is one way to help immigrant youth, who may face a variety of education-related obstacles. Language challenges, cultural differences, and the digital divide may contribute to social isolation at school and can inhibit the development of genuine connections between immigrant families, schools and teachers.
Parental involvement in learning can also be a significant challenge, as immigrant parents are disproportionately more likely to have multiple jobs, leaving children without support for much of the day. The Bayview Foundation supports immigrant residents who experience these challenges.
“Our program staff work very closely with (Madison Metropolitan School District) teachers and often serve as a bridge between teachers and families,” Davey said. “Particularly in the pandemic year, Bayview staff played a key role in keeping neighborhood kids engaged in school.... Many Bayview kids attended their MMSD virtual classes from our community center, supported by Bayview staff.”
Bayview also enlists a number of MMSD teachers for its Summer Study program. This program is an intensive, half-day summer school held at Bayview. According to Davey, it has been particularly effective at preventing summer learning loss among neighborhood children.
The Bayview Foundation maintains an active and important partnership with MMSD. The Bayview community serves as a strong example of how resources can be used successfully to enhance the educational experiences of immigrant children.
The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, or DPI, funds a number of similar programs around the state.
DPI is a state agency that aims to advance public education and libraries in Wisconsin, with a goal of ensuring that all students, regardless of national origin or socioeconomic status and background, are provided access to the resources, support and opportunities to be successful in their educational pursuits.
“The focal point of our agency is to reach out to those student populations and try to help schools create support and programming to help them accomplish their educational goals,” DPI spokesperson Chris Bucher said.
Immigrant student populations are one focus of DPI’s efforts. Approximately 5% of the agency’s Title III funds are allocated for “Immigrant Children and Youth Discretionary Grants,” which help enhance the educational experiences of Wisconsin’s immigrant youth.
Parent and family outreach and the recruitment of individuals trained to support immigrant students are among the instructional services DPI may help administer using these grants — services that are provided in the Bayview community. Grant programs like this, as explained by Bucher, exist “to help create the supports for schools to implement programs and to help those (immigrant) students.”
However, according to DPI, the nature and distribution of the federal Title III funds has limited the accessibility and outreach of the grant resources. Title III funds are specifically intended to improve the education of English learners, which often includes immigrant students.
Tom McCarthy, executive director of the office of the state superintendent, explained that the distribution of Title III funds to local education agencies around the state has “a formulaic aspect.” This refers to the criteria that determine if an LEA is qualified to receive a discretionary grant.
As it turns out, few LEAs qualify. Based on DPI data, only about 8% of LEAs in Wisconsin qualified for the grant during the 2021-2022 school year.
Not all communities can offer the resources and support provided by the Bayview neighborhood, but McCarthy said that DPI must still find ways to increase the outreach of such resources. He said there isn’t “a uniform distribution of students, and even though the majority of them are going to be located or congregated in most of the districts that are running the high flying programs, you're always going to have scattering, just like in any data distribution, you're always going to have a kid here or a kid there.”
McCarthy said the questions then become, “how do we do the best we can with the resources given?” and “what can the state education agency do to make sure that we're sharing best practices and resources with those schools so that they are properly educating that youth?”
“There's not enough money to go around to really give (school districts) what we know they need,” McCarthy said.
Nonetheless, communities like Bayview illustrate the importance of education enhancement resources. As the state begins to emerge from the pandemic, Bucher said, it will be nice to continue to see similar developments “kind of blossom and hear the stories.”