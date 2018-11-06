NOV. 22 | IMPERIAL ARENA IN PARADISE ISLAND, BAHAMAS
OKLAHOMA
COACH’S CORNER
Lon Kruger is 140-91 with five trips to the NCAA tournament in seven seasons at Oklahoma, including a run to the Final Four in 2016. The Sooners are coming off an 18-14 season that included an 8-10 mark in the Big 12. Oklahoma was 14-2 at one point and climbed as high as No. 4 in The Associated Press Top 25 poll, but it ended the season with 12 losses in its final 16 games and went one-and-done in both the Big 12 and NCAA tournaments.
BIG MAN ON CAMPUS
Senior guard Christian James averaged a career-high 11.9 points per game last season. After averaging 15.9 points over his final seven regular-season games — including a career-high 23 points in a loss at Texas Tech — James went a combined 2 of 11 from the field in two postseason games.
SCOUTING REPORT
Oklahoma relied heavily last season on freshman guard Trae Young, who led the nation in scoring and assists before leaving for the NBA after one season in Norman. The Sooners’ guard depth took more hits in the offseason when two players — Kameron McGusty (Miami) and Jordan Shepherd (Charlotte) — decided to transfer. Kruger is hoping graduate transfers Aaron Calixte (Maine) and Miles Reynolds (Pacific) can help out James in the backcourt. … This could be the fourth meeting in five seasons. After the Badgers beat the Sooners 69-56 in the 2014 Battle 4 Atlantis title game, the teams split home-and-home games the following two seasons.
− OR −
FLORIDA
COACH’S CORNER
Mike White is 69-37 in three seasons at Florida, with two trips to the NCAA tournament. White led the Gators to the Elite Eight in 2017, a run that included an 84-83 overtime win over UW in the Sweet 16. Florida went 21-13 overall last season and finished third in the SEC with an 11-7 mark.
BIG MAN ON CAMPUS
Senior guard Jalen Hudson averaged a team-leading 15.5 points in his first season with the Gators. Hudson, who began his career at Virginia Tech, shot 40.4 percent from 3-point range, making 78 of his 193 attempts. He scored at least 20 points in eight games, including 35 in a double-overtime victory over Gonzaga.
SCOUTING REPORT
Florida must replace point guard Chris Chiozza, whose buzzer-beating 3-pointer was the difference in the Gators’ win over the Badgers two seasons ago. Five-star recruit Andrew Nembhard is the heir apparent to Chiozza, the program’s all-time leader in assists. … Senior guard KeVaughn Allen averaged 11.6 points last season, down from 14.0 the previous campaign. Allen’s 3-point percentage fell from 37.0 as a sophomore to 31.5 in 2017-18. … Injuries depleted Florida’s frontcourt last season and contributed to the Gators struggling on the glass. Senior Kevarrius Hayes and junior Keith Stone need to be more consistent.