NOV. 23 | IMPERIAL ARENA IN PARADISE ISLAND, BAHAMAS
BUTLER
COACH’S CORNER
LaVall Jordan went 21-14 in his first season at Butler, including 9-9 in the Big East. The Bulldogs advanced to the NCAA tournament for the fourth consecutive season, falling to Purdue in the second round. Jordan returned to his alma mater after going 11-24 in his only season at UW-Milwaukee. He took over at Butler after Chris Holtmann left for Ohio State.
BIG MAN ON CAMPUS
Junior guard Kamar Baldwin averaged 15.7 points per game last season for the Bulldogs. He averaged 20.5 in four postseason games, scoring 32 against Seton Hall in the Big East tournament and 24 against Arkansas in an NCAA tournament opener.
SCOUTING REPORT
Butler must replace Kelan Martin, who led the team with 21.2 points and 6.3 rebounds last season. Martin was the second-leading scorer in the Big East in 2017-18 and finished his career with over 2,000 points. … Sophomore forward Jordan Tucker will be eligible at the end of first semester. Tucker appeared in only two games for Duke last season before transferring. He was ranked 40th in the 2017 recruiting class by ESPN. … Junior forward Bryce Nze will sit out this season after transferring from UW-Milwaukee. Nze averaged 10.3 points and a team-best 8.5 rebounds last season for the Panthers.
MIDDLE TENNESSEE
COACH’S CORNER
Nick McDevitt takes over the Blue Raiders after five seasons at North Carolina-Asheville, where he went 98-66 and led the program to the NCAA tournament in 2016. McDevitt has big shoes to fill after replacing Kermit Davis, who left for Mississippi. Davis went 332-188 in 16 seasons at Middle Tennessee and led the Blue Raiders to first-round upsets over Michigan State (2016) and Minnesota (2017) in back-to-back NCAA tournaments.
BIG MAN ON CAMPUS
Junior guard Antonio Green sat out last season due to NCAA transfer rules. As a sophomore at Texas-Rio Grande Valley, Green averaged 16.7 points per game and led the Western Athletic Conference with 111 connections from 3-point range. He went 10 of 14 from beyond the arc during a 30-point performance against Grambling early that season.
SCOUTING REPORT
Not only is Middle Tennessee replacing its coaching staff, it also underwent a roster overhaul during the offseason. The top six scorers are gone from a team that went 25-8 overall and finished first in Conference USA with a 16-2 record, including forward Nick King (21.0 ppg, 8.4 rpg). King and two others exhausted their eligibility, while two players were granted their release from the team after Davis’ departure and another was dismissed from the program. … McDevitt did get some good news leading into his first season: Junior forward Reggie Scurry and freshman guard Junior Farquhar are eligible to play after receiving NCAA waivers. Scurry averaged 8.0 points and 4.2 rebounds in 21 games last season at Missouri State.
NO. 5 VIRGINIA
COACH’S CORNER
Tony Bennett is 219-86 in nine seasons at Virginia. The Cavaliers have won three ACC regular-season titles under Bennett, including last season with a 17-1 mark. Virginia entered the NCAA tournament with a program-record 31 victories but became the first No. 1 seed ever to lose a first-round game, falling 74-54 to Maryland-Baltimore County.
BIG MAN ON CAMPUS
Junior guard Kyle Guy led the Cavaliers with 14.1 points per game last season. Guy shot 39.2 percent from 3-point range and 82.4 percent from the free throw line. He scored 17 points in a 49-37 victory over visiting UW in an ACC/Big Ten Challenge game.
SCOUTING REPORT
The Cavs have been a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament in three of the past five seasons. … Junior guard Ty Jerome averaged 10.6 points last season, up from 4.3 his freshman campaign. Also returning for Virginia is sophomore forward De’Andre Hunter, who was named the ACC’s Sixth Man of the Year after averaging 9.2 points per game. Hunter missed the NCAA tournament defeat with a broken wrist. … Virginia led the nation in adjusted defensive efficiency and must replace two key pieces of that success: guard Devon Hall and forward Isaiah Wilkins. … The only senior on the roster is center Jack Salt, a New Zealand native who is set to enter his fifth season in the program and averaged 3.4 points and 4.1 rebounds in 2017-18.
DAYTON
COACH’S CORNER
Anthony Grant went 14-17 in his first season at Dayton, including 8-10 in the Atlantic 10 Conference. It ended a run of 11 consecutive winning seasons for the Flyers. Grant, who was hired after Archie Miller left for Indiana, had previous stops at VCU and Alabama.
BIG MAN ON CAMPUS
Senior forward Josh Cunningham was a third-team All-Atlantic 10 selection last season after leading the Flyers with 15.6 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. Cunningham, who began his career at Bradley, posted 10 double-doubles and had monster performances against Ohio (18 points, 19 rebounds), Akron (20-16), Georgia State (29-18) and Rhode Island (32-12).
SCOUTING REPORT
Dayton returns four of its top five scorers from 2017-18. The Flyers must replace guard Darrell Davis (15.4 ppg) along with Kostas Antetokounmpo, a former Whitefish Bay Dominican athlete. The younger brother of Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo left Dayton after one season and was the final pick of the 2018 NBA draft. … Junior guard Trey Landers, who averaged 11.3 points and 5.6 rebounds last season, and UW sophomore guard D’Mitrik Trice were high school teammates in Ohio. … Dayton added a pair of Big Ten transfers during the offseason: Michigan guard Ibi Watson and center Jordy Tshimanga. Both players will sit out this season. … Sophomore point guard Jalen Crutcher made the Atlantic 10 All-Rookie Team last season.