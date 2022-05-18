 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baseball

  • 0

Badger Northeast

Team;Conference;Overall

Waunakee;9-2;11-6

Watertown;8-5;12-7

Beaver Dam;9-5;12-6

DeForest;7-6;9-11

Badger Northwest

Sauk Prairie;8-5;11-7

Baraboo;6-7;8-11

Reedsburg;5-7;8-8

Portage;4-8;7-11

Badger Southeast

Milton;11-2;18-3

Monona Grove;9-5;12-8

Stoughton;2-11;3-14

Fort Atkinson;2-11;3-19

Badger Southwest

Edgewood;9-3;13-4

Oregon;8-6;11-7

Monroe;4-9;4-11

Mount Horeb;2-10;3-12

Big Eight

Sun Prairie;13-2;16-3

Janesville Craig;11-3;12-4

Middleton;10-5;14-6

Verona;10-5;11-7

Madison West;9-6;11-8

Madison Memorial;8-7;12-8

Madison La Follette;4-8;5-9

Beloit Memorial;2-11;2-13

Janesville Parker;2-12;3-14

Madison East;2-12;2-14

Capitol North

Columbus;6-1;10-2

Lakeside Lutheran;5-2;9-7

Lake Mills;4-2,9-5

Lodi;2-6;6-10

Watertown Luther Prep;3-4;6-4

Poynette;0-7;2-10

Capitol South

New Glarus;2-0;4-2

Belleville;1-0;1-2

Marshall;4-3;6-7

Cambridge;1-1;1-4

Waterloo;0-2;1-4

Wisconsin Heights;0-3;1-3

Rock Valley

Jefferson;13-3;14-5

Edgerton;12-3;16-3

Turner;12-2;14-3

McFarland;9-5;12-6

Evansville;8-5;8-6

East Troy;7-8;7-8

Brodhead/Juda;4-10;7-11

Whitewater;5-12;5-16

Big Foot;3-13;3-13

Clinton;1-13;1-13

Wednesday's results

