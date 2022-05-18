Badger Northeast
Team;Conference;Overall
Waunakee;9-2;11-6
Watertown;8-5;12-7
Beaver Dam;9-5;12-6
DeForest;7-6;9-11
Badger Northwest
Sauk Prairie;8-5;11-7
Baraboo;6-7;8-11
Reedsburg;5-7;8-8
Portage;4-8;7-11
Badger Southeast
Milton;11-2;18-3
Monona Grove;9-5;12-8
Stoughton;2-11;3-14
Fort Atkinson;2-11;3-19
Badger Southwest
Edgewood;9-3;13-4
Oregon;8-6;11-7
Monroe;4-9;4-11
Mount Horeb;2-10;3-12
Big Eight
Sun Prairie;13-2;16-3
Janesville Craig;11-3;12-4
Middleton;10-5;14-6
Verona;10-5;11-7
Madison West;9-6;11-8
Madison Memorial;8-7;12-8
Madison La Follette;4-8;5-9
Beloit Memorial;2-11;2-13
Janesville Parker;2-12;3-14
Madison East;2-12;2-14
Capitol North
Columbus;6-1;10-2
Lakeside Lutheran;5-2;9-7
Lake Mills;4-2,9-5
Lodi;2-6;6-10
Watertown Luther Prep;3-4;6-4
Poynette;0-7;2-10
Capitol South
New Glarus;2-0;4-2
Belleville;1-0;1-2
Marshall;4-3;6-7
Cambridge;1-1;1-4
Waterloo;0-2;1-4
Wisconsin Heights;0-3;1-3
Rock Valley
Jefferson;13-3;14-5
Edgerton;12-3;16-3
Turner;12-2;14-3
McFarland;9-5;12-6
Evansville;8-5;8-6
East Troy;7-8;7-8
Brodhead/Juda;4-10;7-11
Whitewater;5-12;5-16
Big Foot;3-13;3-13
Clinton;1-13;1-13