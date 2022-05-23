Badger Northeast
Team;Conference;Overall
Waunakee;12-2;15-6
Watertown;9-6;13-8
Beaver Dam;9-5;12-8
DeForest;7-7;10-13
Badger Northwest
Sauk Prairie;9-6;13-8
Reedsburg;6-7;9-8
Baraboo;7-8;11-13
Portage;4-10;9-13
Badger Southeast
Milton;11-3;18-4
Monona Grove;10-5;14-8
Stoughton;2-12;3-17
Fort Atkinson;2-12;3-19
Badger Southwest
Edgewood;10-3;14-4
Oregon;8-7;12-9
Monroe;4-10;4-12
Mount Horeb;3-10;4-12
Big Eight
Sun Prairie;14-2;20-3
Janesville Craig;12-3;15-4
Verona;11-5;14-7
Middleton;10-6;15-8
Madison West;10-6;13-8
Madison Memorial;8-8;12-11
Madison La Follette;7-9;9-12
Beloit Memorial;2-14;2-17
Janesville Parker;3-13;4-16
Madison East;2-13;2-15
Capitol North
Columbus;8-2;15-5
Lakeside Lutheran;5-5;12-10
Lake Mills;7-3,14-7
Lodi;2-7;8-14
Watertown Luther Prep;7-3;13-6
Poynette;0-9;3-15
Capitol South
Belleville;7-2;11-7
New Glarus;5-4;7-7
Marshall;5-4;10-11
Wisconsin Heights;4-6;10-8
Waterloo;3-5;8-9
Cambridge;3-6;6-10
Rock Valley
Turner;14-2;17-3
Jefferson;14-4;17-7
Edgerton;13-4;18-4
McFarland;10-7;12-11
Evansville;12-5;12-7
East Troy;7-9;7-10
Brodhead/Juda;5-10;8-12
Whitewater;5-13;5-17
Big Foot;3-15;3-16
Clinton;1-15;3-15
Monday's results
Monona Grove 5, McFarland 4
DeForest 6, Madison Memorial 3