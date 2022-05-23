 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Baseball

  • 0

Badger Northeast

Team;Conference;Overall

Waunakee;12-2;15-6

Watertown;9-6;13-8

Beaver Dam;9-5;12-8

DeForest;7-7;10-13

Badger Northwest

Sauk Prairie;9-6;13-8

Reedsburg;6-7;9-8

Baraboo;7-8;11-13

Portage;4-10;9-13

Badger Southeast

Milton;11-3;18-4

Monona Grove;10-5;14-8

Stoughton;2-12;3-17

Fort Atkinson;2-12;3-19

Badger Southwest

Edgewood;10-3;14-4

Oregon;8-7;12-9

People are also reading…

Monroe;4-10;4-12

Mount Horeb;3-10;4-12

Big Eight

Sun Prairie;14-2;20-3

Janesville Craig;12-3;15-4

Verona;11-5;14-7

Middleton;10-6;15-8

Madison West;10-6;13-8

Madison Memorial;8-8;12-11

Madison La Follette;7-9;9-12

Beloit Memorial;2-14;2-17

Janesville Parker;3-13;4-16

Madison East;2-13;2-15

Capitol North

Columbus;8-2;15-5

Lakeside Lutheran;5-5;12-10

Lake Mills;7-3,14-7

Lodi;2-7;8-14

Watertown Luther Prep;7-3;13-6

Poynette;0-9;3-15

Capitol South

Belleville;7-2;11-7

New Glarus;5-4;7-7

Marshall;5-4;10-11

Wisconsin Heights;4-6;10-8

Waterloo;3-5;8-9

Cambridge;3-6;6-10

Rock Valley

Turner;14-2;17-3

Jefferson;14-4;17-7

Edgerton;13-4;18-4

McFarland;10-7;12-11

Evansville;12-5;12-7

East Troy;7-9;7-10

Brodhead/Juda;5-10;8-12

Whitewater;5-13;5-17

Big Foot;3-15;3-16

Clinton;1-15;3-15

Monday's results

Monona Grove 5, McFarland 4

DeForest 6, Madison Memorial 3

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics