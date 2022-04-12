BADGER EAST
Team;Conference;Overall
Watertown;1-0;3-0
Milton;1-0;2-0
Waunakee;1-0;2-2
DeForest;1-0;1-2
Beaver Dam;1-0;2-0
Monona Grove;1-1;2-1
Fort Atkinson;0-1;0-3
Stoughton;0-1;0-2
BADGER WEST
Oregon;2-0;3-0
Reedsburg;1-1;1-2
Baraboo;0-1;1-2
Edgewood;1-0;2-0
Mount Horeb;0-0;0-0
Monroe;0-1;0-1
Portage;0-1;0-1
Sauk Prairie;0-1;0-2
Big Eight
Middleton;1-0;4-1
Madison West;1-1;1-1
Sun Prairie;1-0;1-0
Janesville Craig;1-0;2-0
Janesville Parker;0-0;0-0
Madison Memorial;0-1;0-1
Madison La Follette;0-1;0-1
Beloit Memorial;0-1;0-1
Verona;1-1;2-1
Madison East;0-1;0-1
Capitol North
Columbus;1-0;2-0
Poynette;1-0;3-0
Lake Mills;0-0,0-0
Lakeside Lutheran;0-1;0-2
Lodi;0-0;0-0
Watertown Luther Prep;0-0;0-0
Capitol South
Belleville;0-0;0-0
Cambridge;1-0;1-0
Waterloo;0-0;0-1
Wisconsin Heights;0-0;0-0
Marshall;0-1;0-0
New Glarus;0-1;0-1
Rock Valley
Jefferson;1-0;3-1
Turner;1-0;1-0
McFarland;1-1;1-1
Big Foot;1-1;1-1
Brodhead;0-1;0-1
Edgerton;0-0;0-0
Clinton;0-0;0-0
East Troy;0-0;0-0
Evansville;0-1;2-1
Whitewater;0-1;0-1