Badger Northeast
Team;Conference;Overall
Waunakee;5-2;6-4
DeForest;6-4;6-7
Watertown;6-5;8-5
Beaver Dam;4-5;7-5
Badger Northwest
Baraboo;6-3;6-6
Portage;2-4;3-4
Sauk Prairie;2-3;4-4
Reedsburg;1-5;4-5
Badger Southeast
Milton;9-0;12-1
Monona Grove;7-3;10-6
Fort Atkinson;2-6;2-11
Stoughton;2-8;2-10
Badger Southwest
Edgewood;8-1;10-2
Oregon;4-4;6-4
Mount Horeb;2-7;3-9
Monroe;2-7;2-8
Big Eight
Janesville Craig;10-1;11-2
Sun Prairie;8-2;10-3
Middleton;9-3;12-4
Madison Memorial;7-5;9-5
Madison West;7-5;7-7
Verona;6-5;8-7
Madison La Follette;3-7;4-7
Beloit Memorial;2-8;2-8
Madison East;2-8;2-10
Janesville Parker;1-11;1-11
Capitol North
Columbus;5-0;9-1
Lakeside Lutheran;4-2;7-6
Lake Mills;4-2,9-5
Lodi;2-4;6-7
Watertown Luther Prep;2-3;4-3
Poynette;0-6;2-8
Capitol South
New Glarus;2-0;4-2
Belleville;1-0;1-2
Marshall;3-3;4-6
Cambridge;1-1;1-4
Waterloo;0-2;1-4
Wisconsin Heights;0-2;1-2
Rock Valley
Edgerton;9-1;11-1
Turner;7-1;7-1
Jefferson;7-3;7-5
McFarland;6-5;7-6
Evansville;3-2;4-3
Whitewater;2-4;2-6
Big Foot;2-6;2-6
Brodhead/Juda;1-4;3-5
Clinton;1-5;1-5
East Troy;1-7;1-7