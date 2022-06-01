Baseball Jun 1, 2022 54 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Wednesday's Regional resultsDivision 1Division 2Dodgeville 3, Sauk Prairie 1Edgewood 4, Edgerton 0Division 3 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Monk’s Bar & Grill in Verona closes, 'the employees just basically left us' The burger restaurant closed May 1 after 5 1/2 years, with the loss of its manager and kitchen staff. Where have all the walleye gone? Before long, anglers may have to make do with bluegills The DNR estimates Wisconsin has more than 420 lakes with the cool, dark waters where walleye thrive. By 2089, may be just four. Sen. Ron Johnson says critical race theory, 'wokeness' responsible for school shootings Asked whether stiffer background checks could curb future school shootings, Johnson said people will always fall through the cracks. Watch now: Severe weather threat returns to Wisconsin for Memorial Day and continues for Tuesday Storms will return to northern and western Wisconsin this evening and to southern and eastern Wisconsin Tuesday. Chance of severe storms both days. Here's the latest on the timing and threats. Probate petition seeks to strip daughter of murder victims from inheritance, find her 'complicit' in her parents' deaths Miriam Carre was not charged for the murders of Dr. Beth Potter and Robin Carre, but a petition in probate court seeks to hold her accountable. What Johnny Davis thinks about the future of Wisconsin men’s basketball Former Wisconsin star Johnny Davis took a moment during the NBA combine to share his thoughts about the future of Badgers men's basketball. Hands on Wisconsin: Texas mass shooting is every parent's worst nightmare Parents hug their children extra hard in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands 10 football fields 25 feet deep will help protect Madison's lakes STATE JOURNAL VIEW: Lake water should be blue, not green. Today we challenge every Dane County homeowner to help protect our waterways. Madison approves major housing redevelopment on gateway to Capitol Square Due to interest rates and rising construction prices, the developer will wait a year before razing nine vintage houses on the 500 block of West Washington Avenue for the project. Want to build a home in your backyard? Madison just made it easier Accessory Dwelling Units take the form of a new housing unit built above a garage, attached to an existing home or carved out of an existing space.