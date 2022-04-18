 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baseball

BADGER EAST

Team;Conference;Overall

Milton;2-0;4-0

Beaver Dam;2-0;3-0

Waunakee;2-0;2-2

DeForest;2-1;2-3

Watertown;2-1;4-1

Monona Grove;1-1;3-2

Fort Atkinson;1-1;1-5

Stoughton;0-2;0-3

BADGER WEST

Edgewood;1-0;2-0

Oregon;2-1;3-1

Baraboo;2-1;3-4

Monroe;1-1;1-1

Reedsburg;0-2;1-2

Mount Horeb;0-2;0-3

Portage;0-3;0-3

Sauk Prairie;0-2;1-3

Big Eight

Janesville Craig;4-0;5-0

Middleton;2-0;3-0

Sun Prairie;3-1;3-1

Verona;2-2;2-3

Janesville Parker;2-2;2-2

Madison Memorial;2-2;2-2

Madison La Follette;1-2;1-2

Madison West;1-3;1-3

Beloit Memorial;0-2;0-2

Madison East;0-3;0-3

Capitol North

Columbus;1-0;4-0

Lake Mills;1-0,5-1

Lakeside Lutheran;1-0;2-1

Poynette;0-1;2-2

Lodi;0-1;2-2

Watertown Luther Prep;0-1;1-1

Capitol South

New Glarus;1-0;2-1

Belleville;1-0;1-2

Cambridge;1-0;1-3

Wisconsin Heights;0-1;1-1

Waterloo;0-1;1-3

Marshall;0-1;0-5

Rock Valley

Turner;5-0;5-0

Edgerton;2-0;4-0

McFarland;5-1;5-1

Jefferson;4-2;4-4

Evansville;3-2;3-2

Big Foot;2-4;2-4

Whitewater;2-4;2-6

East Troy;1-4;1-4

Brodhead/Juda;0-3;1-3

Clinton;0-3;0-3

Monday's games

McFarland at Portage, ppd.

