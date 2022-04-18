BADGER EAST
Team;Conference;Overall
Milton;2-0;4-0
Beaver Dam;2-0;3-0
Waunakee;2-0;2-2
DeForest;2-1;2-3
Watertown;2-1;4-1
Monona Grove;1-1;3-2
Fort Atkinson;1-1;1-5
Stoughton;0-2;0-3
BADGER WEST
Edgewood;1-0;2-0
Oregon;2-1;3-1
Baraboo;2-1;3-4
Monroe;1-1;1-1
Reedsburg;0-2;1-2
Mount Horeb;0-2;0-3
Portage;0-3;0-3
Sauk Prairie;0-2;1-3
Big Eight
Janesville Craig;4-0;5-0
Middleton;2-0;3-0
Sun Prairie;3-1;3-1
Verona;2-2;2-3
Janesville Parker;2-2;2-2
Madison Memorial;2-2;2-2
Madison La Follette;1-2;1-2
Madison West;1-3;1-3
Beloit Memorial;0-2;0-2
Madison East;0-3;0-3
Capitol North
Columbus;1-0;4-0
Lake Mills;1-0,5-1
Lakeside Lutheran;1-0;2-1
Poynette;0-1;2-2
Lodi;0-1;2-2
Watertown Luther Prep;0-1;1-1
Capitol South
New Glarus;1-0;2-1
Belleville;1-0;1-2
Cambridge;1-0;1-3
Wisconsin Heights;0-1;1-1
Waterloo;0-1;1-3
Marshall;0-1;0-5
Rock Valley
Turner;5-0;5-0
Edgerton;2-0;4-0
McFarland;5-1;5-1
Jefferson;4-2;4-4
Evansville;3-2;3-2
Big Foot;2-4;2-4
Whitewater;2-4;2-6
East Troy;1-4;1-4
Brodhead/Juda;0-3;1-3
Clinton;0-3;0-3
Monday's games
McFarland at Portage, ppd.