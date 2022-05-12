 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Baseball

  • 0

Badger Northeast

Team;Conference;Overall

Waunakee;6-2;7-4

DeForest;6-4;6-7

Watertown;6-5;9-5

Beaver Dam;5-5;8-5

Badger Northwest

Baraboo;6-4;6-5

Portage;2-4;3-4

Sauk Prairie;3-3;5-4

Reedsburg;1-5;4-5

Badger Southeast

Milton;10-1;13-2

Monona Grove;7-4;10-7

Fort Atkinson;2-6;2-11

Stoughton;2-8;2-10

Badger Southwest

Edgewood;8-1;10-2

Oregon;4-5;6-5

People are also reading…

Monroe;3-7;3-8

Mount Horeb;2-8;3-10

Big Eight

Janesville Craig;10-1;11-2

Sun Prairie;9-2;11-3

Middleton;9-4;12-5

Madison West;8-5;8-7

Madison Memorial;7-6;9-7

Verona;7-5;9-7

Madison La Follette;3-7;4-7

Beloit Memorial;2-9;2-9

Madison East;2-9;2-11

Janesville Parker;2-11;2-11

Capitol North

Columbus;5-1;9-2

Lakeside Lutheran;5-2;8-6

Lake Mills;4-2,9-5

Lodi;2-5;6-9

Watertown Luther Prep;2-4;4-4

Poynette;0-6;2-8

Capitol South

New Glarus;2-0;4-2

Belleville;1-0;1-2

Marshall;4-3;5-6

Cambridge;1-1;1-4

Waterloo;0-2;1-4

Wisconsin Heights;0-3;1-3

Rock Valley

Edgerton;9-1;11-1

Turner;7-1;7-1

Jefferson;7-3;7-5

McFarland;6-5;8-6

Evansville;3-2;4-3

Whitewater;2-4;2-6

Big Foot;2-6;2-6

Brodhead/Juda;1-4;3-5

Clinton;1-5;1-5

East Troy;1-7;1-7

Thursday's results

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics