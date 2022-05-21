 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baseball

Badger Northeast

Team;Conference;Overall

Waunakee;12-2;15-6

Watertown;9-6;13-8

Beaver Dam;9-5;12-8

DeForest;7-7;9-13

Badger Northwest

Sauk Prairie;9-6;13-8

Reedsburg;6-7;9-8

Baraboo;7-8;11-12

Portage;4-10;9-13

Badger Southeast

Milton;11-3;18-4

Monona Grove;10-5;13-8

Stoughton;2-12;3-16

Fort Atkinson;2-12;3-19

Badger Southwest

Edgewood;10-3;14-4

Oregon;8-7;12-9

Monroe;4-10;4-12

Mount Horeb;3-10;4-12

Big Eight

Sun Prairie;14-2;20-3

Janesville Craig;12-3;15-4

Verona;11-5;14-7

Middleton;10-6;14-8

Madison West;10-6;12-8

Madison Memorial;8-8;12-10

Madison La Follette;7-9;9-12

Beloit Memorial;2-14;2-17

Janesville Parker;3-13;4-16

Madison East;2-13;2-15

Capitol North

Columbus;8-2;15-4

Lakeside Lutheran;5-5;12-10

Lake Mills;7-3,14-7

Lodi;2-7;8-14

Watertown Luther Prep;7-3;13-6

Poynette;0-9;3-15

Capitol South

Belleville;7-2;11-7

New Glarus;5-4;7-7

Marshall;5-4;10-11

Wisconsin Heights;4-5;9-7

Waterloo;3-5;8-9

Cambridge;2-6;5-10

Rock Valley

Turner;14-2;17-3

Jefferson;14-4;17-6

Edgerton;13-4;18-4

McFarland;10-7;12-10

Evansville;12-5;12-7

East Troy;7-9;7-10

Brodhead/Juda;5-10;8-12

Whitewater;5-13;5-17

Big Foot;3-15;3-16

Clinton;1-15;3-15

Saturday's results

Portage 3, McFarland 0

Oregon 8, Beaver Dam 4

Sun Prairie 5, Kimberly 4 (G1)

Sun Prairie 11, Kimberly 2 (G2)

Waunakee 6, Madison Memorial 4

Baraboo 16, Madison La Follette 11

Onalaska 10, Madison La Follette 4

Janesville Craig 14, Oregon 0

Edgewood 5, Sauk Prairie 1 

Middleton 7, Columbus 5 (G1)

Columbus 1, Middleton 0 (G2)

Edgerton 4, Janesville Parker 3

