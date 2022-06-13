WIAA State Baseball Tournament
Tuesday, June 14
Division 1 Quarterfinals - 8 a.m.
No. 4 Westosha Central (21-4) vs. No. 5 Menomonee Falls (20-7)
No. 1 Sun Prairie (26-3) vs. No. 8 Bay Port (19-9)
Division 1 Quarterfinals - approx. 12:30 p.m.
No. 2 Eau Claire North (24-2) vs. No. 7 Greendale (20-9)
No. 3 Arrowhead (20-6) vs. No. 6 Milton (21-7)
Division 1 Semifinals - approx. 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, June 15
Division 4 Semifinals - 8 a.m.
No. 1 Regis (21-1) vs. No. 4 Oakfield (17-5)
No. 2 Columbus Catholic (20-3) vs. No. 3 Bangor (21-5)
Division 3 Semifinals - approx. 12:30 p.m.
- Developer proposes $150 million, 550-unit, low-cost housing project near Oscar Mayer
- Sun Prairie woman charged with killing man in drunken-driving crash in Madison
- A surface parking lot for Downtown lakefront? Really?
- Man pretends to be asleep when 3 burglars enter his Far East Side house, Madison police say
- Good news for Nile, Lulu's and Casbah fans: Now there's Taza
- At Dirty Dog Taphaus customers serve themselves by the ounce
- Truck driver finds body near highway in southern Dane County, authorities say
- Madison School District proposes permanent ban on out-of-school suspension for elementary students
- Hands on Wisconsin: Yahara Hills is getting recycled
- A look inside an official visit for a Wisconsin football recruit
- Steve Stricker, Jerry Kelly join fellow AmFam golfers in addressing LIV Golf controversy
- 'You just can't admit that you screwed up,' Judge John Roemer told man who police say later shot him dead
- Peanut Butter & Jelly Deli leaves State Street after less than a year
- Madison man faces 6th OWI after driving wrong way on I-94 in Dane County in stolen vehicle, authorities say
- 1 killed, 1 critically injured in UTV-vehicle crash in Jefferson County, authorities say
No. 1 Amherst (28-0) vs. No. 4 Cuba City (21-4)
No. 2 St. Croix Falls (25-2) vs. No. 3 Kenosha St. Joseph (20-2)
Division 2 Semifinals - approx. 5:30 p.m.
No. 1 Mosinee (26-3) vs. No. 4 Jefferson (23-7)
No. 2 Pewaukee (24-6) No. 3 Denmark (26-3)
Thursday, June 16
Division 4 Final - 9:05 a.m.
Division 3 Final - 12:05 p.m.
Division 2 Final - 3:05 p.m.
Division 1 Final - 6:05 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!