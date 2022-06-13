WIAA State Baseball Tournament

Tuesday, June 14

Division 1 Quarterfinals - 8 a.m.

No. 4 Westosha Central (21-4) vs. No. 5 Menomonee Falls (20-7)

No. 1 Sun Prairie (26-3) vs. No. 8 Bay Port (19-9)

Division 1 Quarterfinals - approx. 12:30 p.m.

No. 2 Eau Claire North (24-2) vs. No. 7 Greendale (20-9)

No. 3 Arrowhead (20-6) vs. No. 6 Milton (21-7)

Division 1 Semifinals - approx. 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 15

Division 4 Semifinals - 8 a.m.

No. 1 Regis (21-1) vs. No. 4 Oakfield (17-5)

No. 2 Columbus Catholic (20-3) vs. No. 3 Bangor (21-5)

Division 3 Semifinals - approx. 12:30 p.m.

No. 1 Amherst (28-0) vs. No. 4 Cuba City (21-4)

No. 2 St. Croix Falls (25-2) vs. No. 3 Kenosha St. Joseph (20-2)

Division 2 Semifinals - approx. 5:30 p.m.

No. 1 Mosinee (26-3) vs. No. 4 Jefferson (23-7)

No. 2 Pewaukee (24-6) No. 3 Denmark (26-3)

Thursday, June 16

Division 4 Final - 9:05 a.m.

Division 3 Final - 12:05 p.m.

Division 2 Final - 3:05 p.m.

Division 1 Final - 6:05 p.m.